$!Zus Coffee brewing national pride

IF visitors step into Rumah Tangsi in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow between 10am and 6pm, they will enter a nostalgic setting, a scene that will remind them of a lively Malaysian village-of-sorts. It is the “Kampung Buatan Malaysia”, part of an event by local coffee chain Zus Coffee.
There, the air is filled with the rich aroma of coffee and the sound of community chatter. “It’s more than an event; it’s an experience – a symbol of unity and pride for Malaysian-made products. Kampung Buatan Malaysia (Malaysian-Made Village) is a part of the larger narrative; Zus Coffee’s “Buatan Malaysia” campaign.
The campaign aims to challenge misconceptions and champion the truth about the quality of Malaysian-made products,” said the company yesterday, during the event.
“As such, Zus Coffee hopes that with this campaign, we can contribute to a shared vision of a future where Malaysia is recognised for promise and potential,” said the company yesterday.
As visitors arrive at the iconic Rumah Tangsi tomorrow (Sept 9) – a short stroll away from the even-more-iconic Perdana Botanical Garden, they will be greeted first by the inviting aromas from “Lorong Makan Zus” located just outside. There, foodies can dive into a world of mouth-watering specialties, including both local and international flavours, brought to life by local brands.
Once inside, visitors find themselves in Pasar Zus, which stretches across both the ground and the first floor. This marketplace will set the stage for local brands to proudly display their unique products.
“At Kampung Buatan Malaysia, every corner and every stall tells a story, the story of Malaysians who dared to dream and build. The ‘Time Tunnel’ will not only showcase the growth of Zus Coffee but also highlight our cherished partners Boh, Inside Scoop, Julie’s and Farm Fresh,” the company added.
“Those partners, who share similar humble beginnings, have joined forces with us to create the products that Malaysians have come to know and love. The Time Tunnel will reflect not just the dedication of Malaysians to their home-grown brands, but also the power of collaboration and shared success in creating beloved Malaysian products.”
Meanwhile, the aroma of Zus Coffee’s latest innovation, the “Tarik Series”, fills the air at Kampung Buatan Malaysia. A tribute to the beloved Malaysian teh tarik, Zus Coffee said the series illustrates the nation’s capacity for creativity and evolution.
“It is a taste all Malaysians know and love, refreshed by the smoothness of Zus Coffee’s signature Velvet Creme, a delightful fusion that mirrors Malaysia itself – a country with a rich heritage continuously reshaping its future.”
The event promises more than interactive experiences; Zus Coffee says spectators can look forward to performances by celebrated local artists such as Syamel, Kaka Azraff and Andi Bernadee. Additionally, the event will showcase the richness of Malaysia’s cultural heritage with a mesmerising Tarian Muhibbah performance.
To further bring the concept and theme of the “Buatan Malaysia” campaign to life, Zus Coffee has crafted a compelling campaign video titled “Zus Coffee On Trial: Buatan Malaysia?”
Featuring familiar faces such as comedians Kavin Jay and Ryan Howlett, entrepreneur Arieff Yong, and the aforementioned Zus Coffee partners, the video showcases the pride in being Malaysian-made.
Collaborative chapters of the “Buatan Malaysia” campaign also feature partners like Boh for the Tarik Series and Inside Scoop for a limited edition ice cream inspired by Zus Coffee’s beverages. “These partnerships underscore the extraordinary achievements that can be accomplished when Malaysian brands unite and work together towards a common goal,” the company concluded.