$!Zus Coffee brewing national pride

IF visitors step into Rumah Tangsi in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow between 10am and 6pm, they will enter a nostalgic setting, a scene that will remind them of a lively Malaysian village-of-sorts. It is the “Kampung Buatan Malaysia”, part of an event by local coffee chain Zus Coffee.

There, the air is filled with the rich aroma of coffee and the sound of community chatter. “It’s more than an event; it’s an experience – a symbol of unity and pride for Malaysian-made products. Kampung Buatan Malaysia (Malaysian-Made Village) is a part of the larger narrative; Zus Coffee’s “Buatan Malaysia” campaign.

The campaign aims to challenge misconceptions and champion the truth about the quality of Malaysian-made products,” said the company yesterday, during the event.

“As such, Zus Coffee hopes that with this campaign, we can contribute to a shared vision of a future where Malaysia is recognised for promise and potential,” said the company yesterday.

As visitors arrive at the iconic Rumah Tangsi tomorrow (Sept 9) – a short stroll away from the even-more-iconic Perdana Botanical Garden, they will be greeted first by the inviting aromas from “Lorong Makan Zus” located just outside. There, foodies can dive into a world of mouth-watering specialties, including both local and international flavours, brought to life by local brands.