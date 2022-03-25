$!15 Dessert Instagram accounts to follow

To all dessert lovers out there, here are 15 Instagram accounts you need to be following

INSTAGRAM is often a veritable feast for the eyes filled with beautiful photos of homemade food. If you want to satisfy your sweet tooth, consider following these delicious Instagram accounts.

Instagram: @gookeey These big-sized cookies by Subang Jaya-based Gookeey come with a variety of flavours to choose from, and are sure to leave you wanting more. There’s something satisfying about cracking open a cookie to experience its soft and sticky texture. And you’ll find exactly that with Gookey cookies. Its fresh handmade bestsellers are the pandan cookie with gula melaka filling (inspired by our onde-onde dessert) and the triple chocolate cookie. Only delivery is available at the moment.

Picture credit: Instagram/ @offlinebakingchic

Instagram: @offlinebakingchic OfflineBakingChic based in Taman Desa, Old Klang Road is a specialised account that serves a wide variety of freshly baked cheesecakes. Cheesecake lovers should go for the premium burnt cheesecake, available in seven flavours – Classic, Matcha, Hojicha, Durian, Coffee, Dark Chocolate and Lotus Biscoff. Their cheesecake set comes in four to six pieces in a box, which allows customers to try different flavours at a time. Deliveries and pick-ups are available.

Instagram: @donut_plan Driven by a desire to work with food, founder Jia-Sen started Donut Plan. If simplicity and handmade treats are your thing, follow this account. Based in Millennium Square, Section 14 Petaling Jaya, Donut Plan loves to showcase its creations in beautiful assortments with doughnuts covered in sparkling glaze and drizzles. With over 12 flavours to choose from, you can purchase these doughnuts for RM6 to RM10 each. Deliveries and pick-ups are available.

Instagram: @girlbosscake_house Based in Klang, Pandamaran Jaya, Girl Boss Cake House creates layered cakes right from your deepest dessert fantasies, splashed with bright colours and over the top decorations. Its unique creations include some trendy cakes. There are a total of 10 flavours to choose from. According to the founder, her bestsellers are custom-made cakes. She usually works with soft, relaxing colours, but can also create some fancy designs based upon customers’ requests. Deliveries and pick-up are available.

Instagram: @patchaicecream Patcha Ice Cream based in Subang Jaya strives to make the best ice cream possible using the highest quality, locally-sourced ingredients. The low overrun and flavour forward ice cream makes the product delicious, creamy, dense and satisfying. Patcha has a mixture of 15 different flavours to choose from, including some sugar-free and vegan ice-cream options as well, priced at RM35 for 1 Pint (16oz) and RM18 for a cup (8oz). Deliveries and pick-ups are available.

Instagram: @bakewithneesha What is dessert without cakes? We are convinced this Instagram account based in Klang will be one of your top choices when it comes to pretty cake designs. This specific account can make you forget that the cakes are meant to be eaten, as they look more like works of art. According to the founder, their best seller is butter cake with butter icing, as well as suji cake. Deliveries and pick-ups are available.

Instagram: @kaaskek You should not miss out on the mini cheesecake from KaasKek, which is based in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. You’ll be spoilt for choice, with up to 14 delicious flavours to choose from! This includes mango, Nutella and peach, just to name a few! All these homemade cheesecakes are made with high quality cheese with extra love for their loyal customers. Deliveries and pick-ups are available.

Instagram: @customcakemalaya Custom Cake Malaya is based in Taman Cempaka Sari, Klang Utama. If you are looking for an aesthetically-pleasing cake to decorate your Instagram with pretty pictures, you can order from this account. We have seen so many artisan cakes on their feed and they always cause our jaws to drop. Among the popular choices are the customised vanilla and blueberry flavoured cakes. They also have cupcakes with delicious fillings like vanilla and chocolate hazelnut. Deliveries and pick-ups are available.

Instagram: @fancycustomcake Fancy Custom Cakes is a home-based bakery in Old Klang Road that specialises in delicious, freshly-baked desserts and cakes that taste as delicious as they look. This artistic baker is very dedicated to aesthetics, and it can be seen in the way she decorates her cakes. A bestseller is the moist chocolate and blueberry cake. The cakes are made in different sizes and can be customised for various occasions. Deliveries and pick-ups are available.

Instagram: @thecakerymy Need customised cakes or cupcakes for an upcoming celebration? Then TheCakery should be one of your main choices! It is based in Kuala Lumpur. With over 19 flavours, you will be able get your order customised according to whatever design you want, from cartoon characters and robots to superhero characters. You can also order cupcakes, with a variety of flavors for you to choose from. Only deliveries are available at this time.

Instagram: @biscoffcheesecakekl Calling out to all cheese enthusiasts to check out Biscoffcheesecake. Based in Taman Raintree in Batu Caves, Selangor, this home baker produces cakes with the creamiest cheese texture, layered upon a crunchy crust. Every bite of its delicious cakes and tarts will make your mouth salivate for more. Its classic masterpiece is the Lotus Biscoff cheesecake. These cheesecakes and tarts are suitable for any occasion. Deliveries and pick-ups are available.

Instagram: @cravingsbyhanys Cravingsbyhanys is based in Shah Alam, where you can always find quality baked goods! Desserts come in different selections including mini tarts, brownies, vanilla choux, and cakes. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, this is the perfect treat for you! Deliveries and pick up are available.

Instagram: @callitdessert Call It Dessert proves that birthday cakes can be incredibly tasty and beautiful at the same time. In terms of design, they choose minimal colours and mix them elegantly. In terms of taste, their cakes are simply divine. Whether you prefer a minimalist design or a fantastical one on your cake, they have it all. They are also famous for their cheesetart and pavlova that comes with a variety of fillings. Deliveries and pick up are available.

Instagram: @tia_bakes21 Based in Klang, TiaBakes serves the perfect desserts on days when you’re craving for something sweet! With a variety of sweet treats displayed, such as multi-layered cupcakes, cheesetart and cakes, you can easily find something here that will easily grab your attention and coax your taste buds. Deliveries and pick-ups are available.