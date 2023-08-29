150 years of glamour

HEINEKEN, the iconic and globally embraced beer brand, marked a momentous occasion as it celebrated its 150th anniversary. This landmark event wasn’t just a simple commemoration; it was a vibrant tribute that embraced the diverse ways people revel in good times with the brand. Whether it was with that classic twist of lime or an affectionately coined “green one,” Heineken has stood as a faithful companion during joyous moments for an impressive 150 years. It has fostered genuine connections, each unique in its expression. To capture this radiant milestone in Malaysia, Heineken joined forces with the renowned fashion influencer Jane Chuck and her home-grown premium label, Motherchuckers, to launch the ultra-exclusive Heineken 150xMotherchuckers limited-edition street wear collection.

Inspired by the universal language of style and expression, this collection embodies the essence of Heineken’s global influence and Motherchuckers’ distinctive flair. The “That After Party” collection, curated by Motherchuckers, showcases a diverse mix of items, from cropped and regular t-shirts to coordinated sweat suits. The collection presents a stylish ensemble for any night out, whether it’s a short break, an ochre, or the signature Heineken red and green colorways. The limited-edition pieces are exclusively available during the Heineken Party, starting on Aug 18. For those seeking to keep the good times flowing in style long after the event, the collection can also be purchased online.