17 takes to land iconic kiss scene from ‘All of Us Are Dead’

IN a recent commentary video for Netflix’s latest hit zombie K-drama, All Of Us Are Dead, the cast sat with director Lee Jae-gyu and writer Chun Sung-il to share behind-the-scenes stories that took place during filming.

When the directors were talking about the much-talked about kissing scene between Choi Nam-ra (played by Cho Yi-hyun), the studious class president, and Lee Su-hyeok (played by Lomon), a former delinquent, Lomon was smiling from cheek to cheek before revealing that they had to perform 17 takes before they got it right.

Cho explained that she initially had her eyes closed when she was leaning in for the kiss, so she couldn’t find where his lips were.

Lomon revealed that he was really nervous before the first take and kept worrying. However, after the first take and kiss, he jokingly added that he finally understood why actors enjoy acting in romance dramas.

Watch the video of the interview here: