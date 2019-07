AIRASIA is offering 20% discount on all flights to the Maldives for bookings made during the Visit Maldives Travel Expo (VMTE), happening from today till Sunday, at the ground floor of IOI City Mall, Putrajaya.

The discount is applicable for travel from now till Nov 21, 2019. AirAsia flies direct from Kuala Lumpur to the Maldives 10 times weekly.

Besides travel and tour deals, the VMTE will also be showcasing the beauty and culture of the Maldives through daily cultural performances as well as a chance to taste authentic Maldivian food at the Visit Maldives stand.

Other highlight include a raffle draw for free holidays sponsored by Furaveri Island Resort & Spa, Paradise Island Resort & Spa and Plumeria Maldives along with free air tickets sponsored by AirAsia.