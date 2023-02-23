6 highest-paid athletes all time

TODAY’S athletes are more than just sportsmen. They are commercial treasures for the world’s largest brands and entrepreneurs, making significantly more money off the field than on it at the highest levels.

Indeed, athletes have tons of chances to capitalise on their popularity, including high-paying contracts, endorsement deals, brand partnerships, and exclusive merchandise; nevertheless, not all players could maximise their career-earning potential.

It does require hard work, natural athletic talent, a positive career, good management, and perhaps a little bit of luck to be at the top of the brand itself.

However, some athletes are able to turn their brief careers into massive fortunes, allowing them to continue earning money after retiring.

By some people’s estimates, the following athletes have earned the most money throughout the history of sports.

Michael Jordan

Total earnings: $1.7 billion (RM7.54 billion)

Sport: NBA

Whether you’re a basketball fan or not, you’ve probably got a pair of Nike Jordan sneakers, or you’ve at least noticed the hype around these highly-recognized pairs of sneakers. Jordan, probably the greatest NBA player of all time, only earned more than US$4 million (RM17.75 million) per year twice during his decade-long career. Being the best NBA player helped Jordan earn money on the court, but he has amassed US$1.7 billion (RM7.54 billion) through his Jordan Brand clothing and footwear, endorsements, and other brands contract.