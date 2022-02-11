7 animes to watch this spring

Fans will be delighted to see new anime adaptations of their most beloved mangas

ANIME fans, rejoice, as this year will be filled with blockbuster series releases. If you are uncertain about what to watch, you should check out our list of the best upcoming anime series of 2022, and you might find just what you have been looking for. Spy x Family Spy x Family is an upcoming animated series based on the manga of the same name. An action comedy about a fake family consisting of a spy, an assassin and telepath! In Spy x Family, elite spy Loifd Forger must masquerade as family man to get close to a high-ranking politician from a rival country. That means adopting a daughter. He finds Anya, a psychic who just wants to be a child, and hires Yor Briar, a city worker who is also an assassin, to pose as his wife. He tries to hide his double life. The only one who knows all the secrets, Anya is desperate to keep the family together as best as a psychic kid can. Animated by Wit Studio (who did Attack on Titan seasons 1-3) and Cloverworks (Horimiya), Spy x Family is based on excellent source material.

Aharen Is Indecipherable Aharen Reina is a petite soft-spoken girl who has huge trouble defining her personal space and boundaries. Her seatmate, Raidou Matsuboshi, is the only person in the class who tries to understand her antics. Their unexpected friendship begins when Raidou picks up her eraser for her, making Aharen instantly think that they have become best friends!

Love is War (Season 3) Kaguya-sama: Love is War is all ready for Season 3. Two senior student council representatives, Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya, are highly regarded by their peers for their grades and elegance. These two who can be said to be the perfect couple, but despite their budding feelings for each other, they are also both determined to manipulate the other party to confess their feelings first, in order to win the love war that they started with each other!

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Season 2) The second season of the long-awaited animated series is back to entertain fans. An ordinary Japanese boy, Naofumi Iwatani, wakes up in another world as the weakest Shield Hero among the four summoned heroes. Their sole purpose in this world is to fight hordes of interdimensional monsters called Waves. Not only is his gear the weakest, but he’s also betrayed by the only companion who agrees to follow him on his journey. The future looks bleak until he stumbles upon a half-human tanuki girl and a mysterious egg that later hatches into a bird-like creature. Working together, the three are determined to forge a strong bond and protect the world from the Waves.

Summertime Rendering The series is about Shinpei Ajiro, a young man whose parents died when he was young and moves with his childhood friends, sisters Ushio and Mio Kofune. The story begins when Shinpei returns to his hometown of Wakayama City on the island of Hitogashima to attend Ushio’s funeral. He soon discovers that many villagers suffer from a mysterious “shadow disease”, and that the deaths of Ushio and his parents are somehow linked to it. As Shinpei grows deeper into the mystery, he realises that he can turn back time and prevent Ushio’s death, but he must go through multiple time loops to do so.

Shikomori’s Not Just a Cutie Shikomori’s Not Just a Cutie (Kawaii dake ja Nai Shikimori-san in the original Japanese) may be your quintessential high school romance, except the roles of a girl and boy are unconventional. The main character, Yuu Izumi is an extremely unfortunate boy, who often gets injured in the most ridiculous ways. But ever since he started dating his classmate Micchon Shikimori, Izumi seems to have gotten over his tendency to get into accidents. Of course, this is all thanks to Shikimori. Not only is she incredibly cute, but she’s also so cool and confident that she’s always ready to act when her boyfriend is in danger.