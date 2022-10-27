7 must see Taiping attractions

Make the most of your trip to Taiping with confidence

TAIPING is a lovely historic tin-mining town in Perak, Malaysia. While it is not a well-known tourist destination, it is an ideal location for a relaxing stopover holiday for visitors visiting northern Malaysia. Taiping is also said to be Malaysia’s wettest city. Taiping is summer all year due to Malaysia’s tropical climate. However, because of the somewhat dry weather, the months of June through August could be more favourable for travel. When visiting Taiping, light and cool clothes, as well as adequate rain gear, is a must. Read on to find out about the seven best things to do in Taiping, Malaysia. Perak Museum In the state of Perak, there are various museums. However, the Perak Museum is the earliest and oldest among them. Founded in 1883, it is also referred to as Muzium Perak. It is located on Jalan Taming Sari, about a kilometre from the town centre. The museum includes the skeletons of several natural animals. It now includes cultural collections, as well as archaeological finds and features over 8000 handcrafted items. Not only that, but the location is affordable and it is easy for parking. Address: Jalan Taming Sari, 34000 Taiping, Perak

Taiping Zoo Located in Bukit Larut, the Taiping Zoo is a zoological park. Set up within the Taiping Lake Gardens, the zoo is placed in natural surroundings. It was founded in 1961 and is also Malaysia’s oldest zoo. The Taiping Zoo now houses over 140 different animal species, including tigers, lions, rhinos, deers, elephants, birds, chimps, and many more. Visitors are welcome to watch the animals in their natural environment while enjoying the beauty of the place. Address: Jalan Taman Tasik Taiping, Taman Tasik Taiping, 34000 Taiping, Perak

Taiping War Cemetery Taiping War Cemetery is where Malaysian soldiers are laid to rest in peace. During World War II, the Japanese assaulted this area of Peninsular Malaysia in order to seize control from the British. Those who died during that battle are buried here. The burial is split into two sections: one for Christian troops and one for Muslim and Gurkha soldiers. This cemetery contains the remains of over 800 servicemen, 500 of whom remain unknown, according to experts. Address: 34000 Taiping, Perak

Matang Mangrove Forest Matang Mangrove Forest Reserve, which spans more than 40,000 hectares, is regarded as one of the world’s best-managed mangrove swamps. It is also Malaysia’s largest mangrove reserve, covering 50km along Perak’s coastline from Kuala Gula to Pantai Remis. Perak has garnered several accolades for its efficient management of this mangrove. Experience this coastal ecosystem by walking down the boardwalk into the mangrove swamp, and then take a boat trip down the river at night for a spectacular view of sparkling fireflies. Address: Kampung Kuala Sepetang, 34650 Kuala Sepetang, Perak

Wonder Farm Mushroom Taiping A mushroom farm with years of experience, Wonder Farm Mushroom is located in Matang. Here, many types of mushrooms including the oyster mushroom, grey oyster mushroom, reishi mushroom, and tigermilk mushroom are grown and sold through organic farming. Visitors may pick some tips on how to prepare the soil, plant, and harvest mushrooms. You may also purchase keepsakes such handcrafted goods like mushroom crackers. Visitors will have a one-of-a-kind experience when it comes to growing mushrooms at this farm. Address: lot 1626, Lorong 1, Kampung Setia, 34700 Matang, Perak

Burmese Pool Burmese Pool is a beautiful location to explore, and is one of the nicest places to relax, while also breathing in the fresh air. You can listen to the peaceful sounds of the forest. It feels fantastic to walk round the pool with bare feet. The water for the river, which is chilly and pure, directly flows from Bukit Larut’s waterfall. Address: 34000 Taiping, Perak