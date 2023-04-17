7 outdoor wedding venues

Here are seven outdoor wedding venues around Malaysia that are guaranteed to be memorable

OUTDOOR weddings are not for everyone, but they are definitely worth considering, as a beautiful location can make your big day extra special. So, if you’re planning your wedding and want to take your vows while surrounded by nature, here is a list of outdoor wedding locations for you to explore. The Seavoy House The Seavoy House is a magnificent estate with natural architecture and rich greenery, making it a fantastic location for your wedding festivities. The wonderfully landscaped gardens, which are in Titiwangsa, make an ideal backdrop for wedding photos and create a unique and fantastic atmosphere for your big day. The modern two-story cottage provides a gorgeous setting. This site is ideal for a wedding with a tropical or rural theme because it is outside of the hectic city. A total of 150 individuals can be seated here. Address: 28, Jalan Titiwangsa, Titiwangsa, 53200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Jade Hills Resort Club Jade Hills Resort Club is an entertainment center located in Kajang, Selangor. Its picturesque green surroundings make it an ideal location for outdoor weddings, as it is surrounded by beautiful greenery that will give you a sense of calm and satisfaction. So, if you want a setting that is relaxing and peaceful for a small wedding, Jade Hills Resort Club is a perfect venue to rent. Address: Jade Hills, 43000 Seri Kembangan, Selangor

Bayswater KLCC Located right in the middle of the city, Bayswater KLCC is a fantastic option for garden weddings. Thanks to the face that it is a covered outdoor event venue, you would not need to worry about the weather. You even have the option of choosing whether you want to hold a small-scale or large-scale events, because the space can accommodate up to 150 people. Additionally, it can accommodate a variety of seating arrangements, including Viking-style, theatre, and banquet. The advantage of holding your wedding here is that they also provide a variety of in-house amenities. Not only that, the Suria KLCC shopping centre is about a 3-minute drive away. Address: 8, Jalan Sejahtera, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 55000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Tamarind Springs The best way to explain Tamarind Springs is that it is a quick getaway to recharge. There is no better place to have a magnificent outdoor wedding than this. It exudes an impression of Asian elegance since its design is inspired by traditional residences and is decorated with traditional artwork. Even though Kuala Lumpur is only a 20-minute drive away, the venue’s relatively secluded location makes you feel as though you are far away from the busy metropolis. Tamarind Springs is easily one of the most romantic locations for a wedding celebration, set within a lush rainforest. Address: Jalan 1, Taman Tun Abdul Razak, 68000 Ampang, Selangor

Villamay Shah Alam If you want to have a ‘destination wedding’ without having to travel, you should consider Villamay Shah Alam. Once you get through the gates, it almost feels as though you are in Bali. This stunning hidden gem – a charming two-storey bungalow – is tucked away in a peaceful residential neighbourhood. The warm atmosphere and wooden décor evokes a pleasant, peaceful vacation spot as soon as you step inside. The location is ideal for an outside garden wedding because it is surrounded by lovely greenery and peaceful fish ponds. You can even arrange your wedding cake beside the balcony for a fantastic photo moment. Address: 22, Jalan Baiduri 7/1b, Section 7, 40000 Shah Alam, Selangor

Tropical Spice Garden Tropical Spice Garden has been named one of the greatest flower garden locations for a wedding in Malaysia. It contains more than 500 living samples of exotic plant life from all around the world, providing your visitors with something to marvel at throughout the ceremony. Your dream of having a wedding surrounded by flowers will definitely come true thanks to the lovely backdrop of lush surroundings. The Water Garden and the Bamboo Garden are two beautiful settings offered by the Tropical Spice Garden. The water garden is ideal for smaller, more private weddings where your guests may see you say your vows on a wooden platform amid beautiful greenery. The serene view of the pond and the dense forest cover will also be helpful. Meanwhile, The Bamboo Garden, which is located deep within the Tropical Spice Garden and can accommodate up to 100 guests, is a wonderful choice for larger gatherings. Address: Lot 595 Mukim, 2, Jalan Teluk Bahang, 11050 Teluk Bahang, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia.