8 lucky foods for Chinese New Year

THIS Year of the Rabbit, those celebrating will be gathered in their homes on the night of the eve (Jan 21), where they will feast until midnight before shooting fireworks into the sky, marking the first day of the Lunar New Year.

Many of the foods eaten by Chinese families during that reunion dinner have a special significance, believed to bring luck for the year ahead. Like the saying goes: “You are what you eat”, and Chinese believe that foods with names that sound similar to words with auspicious meanings are guaranteed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

If you’re looking to have Lady Luck (or Caishen (God of Wealth) in this case) on your side this year, you should try to include these on your dinner table:

Longevity Noodles

If your wish is to live a longer life, try Longevity Noodles. Often eaten during Chinese New Year, birthdays, and other Chinese celebrations, these egg noodles are to be eaten without cutting them. That’s because their length is also symbolic of the eater’s life. It can be fried and served on a plate, or boiled and served in a bowl with their broth.

To make it, start by stir-frying red pepper flakes, ginger, and garlic until fragrant and add some cabbage. After that, whisk up a sauce with sesame oil, soy sauce, and cornstarch, and add it to the boiled noodles. Salt and pepper to taste, and garnish with chopped green onions.

Yee Sang

Also known as the Prosperity Toss, Yee Sang was popularised and modernised in Malaysia and Singapore. Although families usually buy pre-packaged Yee Sang bowls, you can also make your own. It is essentially a salad made with julienned vegetables, crackers, and sauce, but some people even have their own twist with fruits and even raw salmon.

When setting up the Yee Sang, everyone is gathered around the table and each person pours in an ingredient while saying a New Year wish. Once all the ingredients are in, everyone will use their chopsticks to toss the shredded ingredients into the air while reciting various auspicious wishes, or simply “lao ah, lao ah”, which means that they claim the fortunes. It is also believed that the higher you toss the food, the more fortune you’ll have for the year.