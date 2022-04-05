9/11 controversy for ‘Twenty Five Twenty One’ K-drama

NETIZENS were shocked over the use of images of the 9/11 tragedy in the latest episode of the TvN rom-com K-drama Twenty Five Twenty One.

In the episode, which also aired on the Netflix streaming platform, lead character Baek Yin Jin (played by Nam Joo-hyuk), is a news correspondent who reports on the 2001 terrorist incident from New York.

What surprised the netizens was the image of his girlfriend Na Hee Do (played by Kim Tae-ri) looking happy watching the tragic news, just because her boyfriend is appearing on the screen to present the news.

The implication is emphasised moments later when Hee Do is watching Yin Jin reporting from another warzone, but appears sad to only hear him speaking in a voiceover. He later calls her to reassure her, telling her that he knew she would be sad not to see his face.

The entire sequence did not go down well with viewers.

Many felt that the producers crossed the line by trying to show a love story with a world-changing human tragedy in the background. It appeared as though the Hee Do lacked sensitivity, as she was shown looking happy despite such sad news being reported by Yin Jin.