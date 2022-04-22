A$AP Rocky arrested for November shooting incident

RAPPER A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning in connection with a November 2021 shooting.

The hip-hop artist, 33, had just arrived at LAX on a private plane from Barbados, where he’d been vacationing with pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, when he was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department, the LAPD said in a news release.

NBC News and TMZ were first to report the news.

Rocky was charged with assault with a deadly weapon – a felony – at LAX. His bail was set at $550,000 (RM2.36 million), according to court records.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was under investigation by the LAPD for a Nov 6 shooting in Hollywood in which the surviving victim, an acquaintance, said the rapper had shot him following an argument.

Neither the Grammy nominee nor Rihanna have publicly commented on the arrest. Rocky is due back in court on Aug 17.