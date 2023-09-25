A better looking Spider-Man

A FEW weeks away from release, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to raise the standards for a Spider-Man game through the PlayStation 5’s capabilities.

The first two games in the franchise, Marvel’s Spider-Man and its spin-off, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, were developed for the PlayStation 4.

In an IGN interview with the game’s developers, Insomniac Games director of core technology Mike Fitzgerald and project director Jeannette Lee revealed how Insomniac has utilised the console’s system to achieve ray tracing for whichever graphic performance setting the player chooses.

“For this game, we’re really able to deliver (ray tracing) as a baseline performance mode,” Fitzgerald told IGN.

According to Fitzgerald, Spider-Man 2 will feature a selection of frame rate options, ranging from 30, 40 and 60 frames per second (fps). The 30fps option will have better graphical fidelity, while the 60fps option will see players trade some of the image quality for a smoother frame rate.

A middle ground of sorts, the 40fps is for those with a 120Hz TV.

Fitzgerald goes on to explain that any of the three options will have ray tracing switched on by default, and this is due to the studio’s development time spent on the PlayStation 5.

“There’s no mode of this game that has the ray tracing turned off; there’s no need for it. We’ve really figured out how to deliver what we feel like is the right Spider-Man visuals, and we want to make sure every player is seeing that”.