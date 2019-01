When Pepsi introduced the original Pepsi Black to consumers here in March last year, it took into account consumers’ changing attitudes and preference for a healthier beverage option.

Since then, Pepsi Black has become a top favourite among consumers of zero-sugar carbonated soft drinks in Malaysia.

This year, Pepsi is bringing a new twist to its ‘bold taste, no calorie’ product. The all-new Pepsi Black Vanilla offers consumers an added vanilla taste, still minus the guilt, but with the same thirst-quenching satisfaction derived from the bold taste of Pepsi.

There’s nothing like drinking an exhilarating, ice-cold Pepsi on a scorching hot day.

And Malaysians can now not only enjoy their favourite calorie-free cola without the sugar guilt, but also savour it with an intriguing vanilla taste in the new Pepsi Black Vanilla.

“The all new Pepsi Black Vanilla does not compromise on the quality of our cola taste,” said Santharuban T. Sundaram, marketing vice president at Etika Sdn Bhd, the manufacturer and distributor of PepsiCo beverage brands in Malaysia.

“Constant research and the advancement of technology have allowed us to create and improve on Pepsi’s unparalleled recipe that keeps it delicious without making us feel guilty.

“In only six months, Pepsi Black has achieved high awareness and trial with matching conversion rates. That is why the launch of the Pepsi Black Vanilla is timely as we look to provide consumers with more variety and excitement in their daily lives.”

The new Pepsi Black Vanilla is now available in 400ml PET bottles at major convenience stores and provision shops nationwide.

For more, visit www.etikaholdings.com/ourbrands#Pepsi.