This summer, Häagen-Dazs will bring the perfect remedy to beat the heat with three new fruity flavours for a burst of real refreshment; the Raspberry Stickbar, Cantaloupe Melon Ice Cream and Mango & Cream Ice Cream. The new flavours feature Häagen-Dazs’ classic ice cream made with 100% real cream, milk from France and Belgium, cage-free eggs and sugar, blended with real fruits, and free from preservatives and artificial ingredients.

Häagen-Dazs Cantaloupe Melon Ice Cream.

Raising the bar on taste and texture, the new Raspberry Stickbar combines the signature ice cream with the tartness of handpicked raspberries. With each bite, crack through a rich white chocolate coating sprinkled with raspberry pieces and into an enticing fusion of ice cream and raspberry sauce swirls. Carefully selected from hundreds of varieties in Europe and the Mediterranean, the special Cantaloupe Melon flavour uses only the juiciest melon pieces with exceptional texture and delicious taste to balance the creamy goodness of Häagen-Dazs. The delicate melons are harvested in their prime ripeness, then sliced and gently folded with every drop of their juice into a silky ice cream.

Häagen-Dazs Mango & Cream Ice Cream.