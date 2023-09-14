A celebration of Malaysian entertainment

Viu Lokal Lah is the place to enjoy exceptional local talent

ON Aug 31, the heart of Kuala Lumpur came alive as Viu, PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service, hosted a spectacular event named Viu Lokal Lah. The event took place at the Gate Plaza in Lalaport BBCC from 4pm to 10pm, marking the perfect way to celebrate Malaysia’s Independence Day while paying tribute to the country’s rich entertainment industry. The event’s location was strategic, providing a vibrant and accessible venue that encapsulated the spirit of Kuala Lumpur. Attendees could explore not only the event but also the surrounding shopping and dining options, making it a day of entertainment and leisure. As part of its ongoing commitment to support the country’s arts industry, Viu has been showcasing a variety of local dramas and films throughout the month of August. This includes acclaimed Viu Original drama, as well as popular titles like I Love You, Stupid, Nenek Bongkok Tiga, Hilang, She Was Pretty (Malaysia), Keluarga Baha Don seasons 1-3, Black, and films such as Pekik, Roh, Mukhsin and more. The event was presented by Vivo Y78 5G and featured performances by popular local artists including Bunkface, Saixse, Kidd Santhe, Radhi OAG and Budak Scene All-Stars, MK K-Clique, Aisha Retno and Fimie Don.

The Live Showcase also included appearances by Viu actors such as Hun Haqeem, Daiyan Trisha, Mierul Aiman, Tony Eusoff, Siti Khadijah Halim, Sophia Albarakbah, Ikmal Amry and more. Excitingly, a few hours before the showcase, we managed to interview some of the actors. During the interview, Daiyan Trisha humbly said, “I try my best, I do my research and study the Korean genres. I really like watching them in the first place. Hopefully, when it’s out, people will like it. If people want to compare, it can’t be avoided. All that matters is that we did our best.” When it was his turn and he was asked about his own filming experience, Hun Haqeem said, “That day was a beautiful day. Despite everyone being pressured and cramped, they were passionate about getting the shot done. It was because of their love of filmmaking.”

Sophia Albarakbah also spoke on the challenge that she faced while filming: “The challenge filming in Japan was mainly on the communication aspect, like we had to use translation tools, but everyone was very kind and polite.”