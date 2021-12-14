A cheeky response

AFTER one of Peloton’s exercise bikes was featured in a scene involving the death of a major character in the new HBO series And Just Like That, the fitness company has offered a humourous response to the spotlight and attention placed on them.

According to Peloton, the company had approved the show’s use of an exercise bike as well as the appearance of fictional instructor Allegra, who was played by real-life Peloton cycling instructor Jess King.

However, the company was not made aware that And Just Like That, the sequel series to Sex and the City would show Chris Noth’s Mr Big, an on-again-off-again love interest for and eventual husband to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, collapsing and dying after a Peloton workout.

In Peloton’s new advertisement, Noth, presumably as Mr Big, is featured alongside King. The two toast in a cosy living room decorated for the Christmas season before considering another workout on Peloton bikes.

“To new beginnings,” Noth says. “Shall we take another ride? Life’s too short not to.”