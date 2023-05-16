A classic adaptation sequel

Ponniyin Selvan 2 persists as a narrative about unrequited love

Ponniyin Selvan is an adaption of Kalki’s novel of the same name. – BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA

SEVEN months following the premiere of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, the sequel to the film based on the epic novel of the same name has been released, picking up right after the first film ended. The sequel, directed by Mani Ratnam, opens with a recap of the story of crown prince Aditya Karikalan’s (Vikram) and Nandhini’s love story, including how the royal family expelled Nandhini from the palace since she is only an orphan and not the right match for the crown prince. The plot then resumes where the Chola dynasty believes Arunmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) and Vallavaraiyan (Karthi), who drowned while battling the Pandyas, are dead. However, a mute woman named Mandhakini (also Aishwarya Rai) intervenes and saves them. In Lanka, Arunmozhi receives treatment from Buddhas. On the other side of the narrative, Nandhini hatches a plot to assassinate Aditya Karikalan and overthrow the Chola dynasty. The rest of the tale is made up of what happens subsequently. Mani Ratnam took on a significant amount of responsibility to portray the events of the novel accurately in the film, and I must say that he beautifully adapted the tale.

The second installment’s story moves at a leisurely pace with thoughtfully planned out twists and turns. Every character did a fantastic job portraying their part, however I feel Aishwarya Rai Bachen has the most moving role. I must mention that her part is elevated by the use of every cinematic device. She effortlessly carried the movie. The movie gives the viewer plenty of room to empathise with her reasons for seeking retribution, providing a touch of reality that gradually emerges throughout the story. Aditya and Nandhini’s confrontation in one particular sequence was so wonderfully filmed and intensely emotional. Aishwarya also has a dual role, playing the silent character Mandhakini/Oomai Rani. Despite having no lines, she manages to leave everyone speechless with her expressive performance. However, it was a little frustrating for Mandhakini to be hyped up as a ‘mystery woman essential to the plot’, only to end up with only a few minutes of screen time. Additionally, Vikram and Jayam Ravi excelled in their respective roles. I loved how each character received an equal amount of screen time, and how each member of the ensemble was able to stand out on their own.

Jayam Ravi disproved my doubts that he could handle playing such a crucial part. It almost seems as though he was born to play Arunmozhi; I honestly can’t picture any other actor in the role. Karthi also does a good job of portraying a devoted persona. Karthi’s role may appear to be the least significant in the movie, but that isn’t the case since he manages to insert a few humorous situations that make us chuckle a bit. Although they are a little squeezed out of the movie, Trisha (as Chola Princess Kundavai), Sobhita Dhulipala (as Kodumbalur Princess Vaanathi), and Aishwarya Lekshmi (as Poonghuzali) all get their moments. The love story between Kundavai and Vallavaraiyan, however, was beautiful to behold. Their reunion was delightful, especially when it was accompanied by AR Rahman’s beautiful music. Mani Ratnam does an amazing job of putting them all in and giving each character their own place in the grand scheme of things. Even though they have to make do with a small amount of screen time, veteran performers like Prakash Raj, R. Sharath Kumar, and R. Parthiban are in no way rendered irrelevant.