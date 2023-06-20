$!A comprehensive guide to pet safety

Here are some common poisonous foods for dogs to be aware of

It is important to be aware of what food your dogs can’t eat. – ALL PIX BY FREEPIK

AS dog owners, it’s essential to be aware of the foods that can be potentially toxic to our four-legged companions. While dogs have a hearty appetite and are often tempted by human foods, certain items can be harmful and even life-threatening to them. To ensure the well-being of your furry friend, we have compiled a list of the ten most common poisonous foods for dogs. By familiarizing yourself with these hazards, you can take proactive measures to keep your dog safe and prevent potential health emergencies. It’s also best to remember to seek emergency veterinary help if your dog has ingested any of the following food items in large amounts.

Chocolate Chocolate is perhaps one of the most well-known toxic foods for dogs. It contains theobromine and caffeine, which dogs cannot metabolise as effectively as humans. Ingesting chocolate can lead to symptoms such as restlessness, increased heart rate, tremors, seizures, and, in severe cases, even death. Dark chocolate and baking chocolate are particularly dangerous due to their higher levels of these substances.

Grapes and raisins Grapes and raisins, although healthy for humans, can be highly toxic to dogs. The exact substance responsible for their toxicity is still unknown, but ingestion can lead to kidney failure. Symptoms may include vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, decreased appetite, and increased thirst. Even small amounts of grapes or raisins can be harmful, so it’s best to avoid giving them to your furry friend altogether.

Onions and garlic Onions and garlic, commonly used in various dishes, contain compounds that can damage a dog’s red blood cells, leading to anaemia. Symptoms of onion or garlic toxicity include weakness, pale gums, elevated heart rate, vomiting, and diarrhoea. These ingredients are present in various forms, such as powder, raw, or cooked, so be cautious when feeding your dog table scraps.

Xylitol Xylitol is a sugar substitute found in many sugar-free products, including chewing gum, candy, and baked goods. Ingesting xylitol can cause a rapid release of insulin in dogs, leading to low blood sugar levels. Symptoms may include vomiting, loss of coordination, seizures, and even liver failure. It’s essential to be vigilant about checking ingredient labels and keeping products containing xylitol out of your dog’s reach. Alcohol Alcohol, including beer, wine, spirits, and even foods containing alcohol, can have a severe impact on dogs. Dogs are much more sensitive to alcohol than humans, and even small amounts can cause alcohol poisoning. Consumption can lead to symptoms like disorientation, vomiting, diarrhoea, breathing difficulties, tremors, and, in severe cases, coma or death. It is vital to keep alcoholic beverages and foods containing alcohol away from your dog.

Avocado Avocado contains a substance called persin, which can be toxic to dogs, particularly in larger quantities. While the flesh of the avocado is generally safe for dogs, the pit, skin, and leaves contain higher concentrations of persin and should be avoided. Ingestion may cause vomiting, diarrhoea, and in rare cases, pancreatic shut down.

Coffee and tea Coffee and tea contain caffeine, which dogs are unable to metabolize effectively. Ingesting caffeine can lead to symptoms such as restlessness, increased heart rate, tremors, and seizures It’s important to keep coffee grounds, tea bags, and caffeinated beverages out of your dog’s reach.