$!A concert fit for royalty

The 26th Ungu Anniversary Concert was held successfully in Malaysia, with a royal guest in attendance

After a five-year hiatus, Indonesian rock band Ungu returned to entertain its Malaysian fans. – ALL PIX BY ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN

FIVE years since its previous performance in Malaysia, the much-loved Indonesian rock band from the 90s, Ungu, has made a successful return with its 26th Anniversary Concert held at the STAR Convention & Exhibition Centre, Menara PGRM in Kuala Lumpur. The successful concert took place across two nights on Dec 26 and 27, 2022 with a total of 3.000 spectators – including Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, as well as her princess – in attendance. The band – which consists of Pasha (vocalist), Enda (guitarist), Oncy (guitarist), Makki (bass), and Rowman (drums) – expressed their delight in returning to Malaysia after performing here in 2017 alongside another famous singer from their homeland, Afgan.

“It feels really good to be back here in Malaysia. We could feel the acceptance by the Malaysian fans around here and what’s most shocking is that our concert is attended by the queen!” said Pasha gratefully. Organised by Star Planet and Supported by Tourism Malaysia, the long-awaited Ungu concert – which was also attended by our very own rock legend, Dato Amy Search – kicked off with the band’s 2010 hit I Need You from their album 1000 Kisah Satu Hati followed by Ciuman Pertama and Berikan Aku Cinta. The show was excellent as Pasha, the band’s frontman, kept entertaining and interacting with the audience throughout the entire performance, and he also expressed his desire to feature Dato Amy Search during his next upcoming performance here in Malaysia.

A total of 20 songs were delivered by Ungu, including their popular hit tracks such as Kekasih Gelapku, Tercipta Untukku, Andai Ku Tahu, and Percaya Padaku as well as the encore Demi Waktu, much to the delight of their fans, who could be heard screaming and singing along. The return of Ungu has shown that their return to our shores has been eagerly awaited by its fans for quite some time. Initially, their one-day concert was set to take place in November, a plan which was forced to change due to the 15th General Election taking place on the same date. The response from fans towards the concert was so positive and overwhelming that organiser Star Planet added another show date, making it two nights. According to the concert organiser: “In less than an hour after ticket sales were launched on Aug 30, over 85% of tickets were snapped up. “We are very excited and hope that the additional date will satisfy all of the Ungu fans.” Even though the indoor venue was relatively modest by Ungu’s usual concert standards, the lighting and sound systems were top-notch.