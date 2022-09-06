A cool home in a hot climate

An architectural designer transformed a 15-year-old semi-detached terrace double-story house in Pasir Pekan, Kelantan into a modern tropical paradise with 15 new rooms and spaces.

Muhamad Baihaqi Abdul Rashid, better known as Aqi, demolished nearly half of the old house structure and renovated it from top to bottom in order to extend and maximise the available land space.

Aqi’s transformation oozes luxury, with custom-made high-end furniture and the size of the extension turning the house into a sort of a beautiful ‘mansion’ rather than a semi-detached house.

But what is fascinating about the contemporary design is that not only does the house look beautiful, it stays cool despite the hot climate outside.

Natural ventilation

Aqi’s architecture and design approach prioritised creating a natural ventilation system, making the house cool inside while bringing in natural light.

“It’s important to create spaces to allow air flow, add water features and greenery, use glass doors and windows to allow natural light into the house, and pick the right construction materials,” said Aqi, 37.

For most of the year, Kelantan has hot weather and high humidity, especially between March and September, with rain during the monsoon season from October to December along the east coast of Malaysia.

Thus, his architectural design explored ways to create a natural ventilation system by taking into consideration the weather, direct sunlight, wind pattern and direction before designing a naturally cool residence.

Aqi studied the orientation of the house to maximise the airflow and drive natural ventilation by carefully placing doors and window at the back entrance, where the air enters.