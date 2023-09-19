A culinary adventure through the heart of Sabah

IN CONJUNCTION with celebrating Malaysia Day, let’s take a moment to appreciate the rich tapestry of Malaysian culture and cuisine. Nestled in the heart of Petaling Jaya, Seri Semporna is a culinary gem that promises an extraordinary dining experience, serving as a testament to the nation’s diverse gastronomic heritage.

Seri Semporna is not just a restaurant; it’s a culinary journey that encapsulates the essence of Sabahan cuisine. Here, you can embark on a gastronomic adventure, exploring a diverse range of flavours that represent the very soul of Malaysia. From the exotic buah tarap to the traditional Bajau delicacies like putu and latok, Seri Semporna’s menu is a celebration of Malaysia’s culinary diversity.

The spotlight at Seri Semporna shines brightly on two remarkable offerings: the unique tarap fruit and the delectable putu. The tarap fruit, with its captivating aroma and distinctive taste, is a true Sabahan gem. Its sweet, custard-like flesh is a delightful surprise for your taste buds, making it a must-try for anyone looking to savour the essence of Sabahan cuisine.

But the journey doesn’t end there. Seri Semporna invites you to explore a myriad of other intriguing offerings that will tantalise your senses and leave you craving for more. From the aromatic spices that infuse every dish to the warmth of Sabahan hospitality, every aspect of your dining experience at Seri Semporna is a tribute to Malaysia’s rich cultural mosaic.

So, as we come together to celebrate Malaysia Day, let us also celebrate the diversity of flavours, the richness of traditions, and the culinary wonders that make Malaysia truly remarkable. Seri Semporna is more than a restaurant; it’s a tribute to the vibrant tapestry of Malaysia’s culinary heritage and an invitation to savour the magic of this incredible nation through its cuisine.

Buah tarap: a tropical delight

The journey into Sabah’s culinary world begins with a sweet and exotic note: buah tarap. This peculiar fruit, also known as “marang” in some parts of Southeast Asia, is native to Borneo and is a must-try when dining at Seri Semporna. The fruit has a spiky exterior that conceals tender, creamy flesh that melts in your mouth. Served fresh or otherwise, buah tarap is a true tropical delicacy.