A culinary adventure through the heart of Sabah

IN CONJUNCTION with celebrating Malaysia Day, let’s take a moment to appreciate the rich tapestry of Malaysian culture and cuisine. Nestled in the heart of Petaling Jaya, Seri Semporna is a culinary gem that promises an extraordinary dining experience, serving as a testament to the nation’s diverse gastronomic heritage.
Seri Semporna is not just a restaurant; it’s a culinary journey that encapsulates the essence of Sabahan cuisine. Here, you can embark on a gastronomic adventure, exploring a diverse range of flavours that represent the very soul of Malaysia. From the exotic buah tarap to the traditional Bajau delicacies like putu and latok, Seri Semporna’s menu is a celebration of Malaysia’s culinary diversity.
The spotlight at Seri Semporna shines brightly on two remarkable offerings: the unique tarap fruit and the delectable putu. The tarap fruit, with its captivating aroma and distinctive taste, is a true Sabahan gem. Its sweet, custard-like flesh is a delightful surprise for your taste buds, making it a must-try for anyone looking to savour the essence of Sabahan cuisine.
But the journey doesn’t end there. Seri Semporna invites you to explore a myriad of other intriguing offerings that will tantalise your senses and leave you craving for more. From the aromatic spices that infuse every dish to the warmth of Sabahan hospitality, every aspect of your dining experience at Seri Semporna is a tribute to Malaysia’s rich cultural mosaic.
So, as we come together to celebrate Malaysia Day, let us also celebrate the diversity of flavours, the richness of traditions, and the culinary wonders that make Malaysia truly remarkable. Seri Semporna is more than a restaurant; it’s a tribute to the vibrant tapestry of Malaysia’s culinary heritage and an invitation to savour the magic of this incredible nation through its cuisine.
Buah tarap: a tropical delight
The journey into Sabah’s culinary world begins with a sweet and exotic note: buah tarap. This peculiar fruit, also known as “marang” in some parts of Southeast Asia, is native to Borneo and is a must-try when dining at Seri Semporna. The fruit has a spiky exterior that conceals tender, creamy flesh that melts in your mouth. Served fresh or otherwise, buah tarap is a true tropical delicacy.
The charred excellence: kambing bakar
For those craving something more substantial, the kambing bakar is a prime choice. This bestseller at Seri Semporna is a testament to the culinary prowess of the kitchen. Succulent pieces of marinated lamb are grilled to perfection, resulting in tender, smoky, and slightly charred meat that practically melts in your mouth. The flavours of the marinade, infused with a blend of aromatic spices, elevate this dish to a whole new level of deliciousness.
Pair the kambing bakar with a side of ikan bakar belawis or ikan bakar Uji Rashid, both served with sambal belacan. The expertly grilled fish offers a delightful contrast to the rich flavours of the lamb. The sambal belacan, a spicy shrimp paste condiment, adds a fiery kick that harmonises beautifully with the smoky notes of the dishes. It’s a combination that will leave you craving more.
A taste of tradition: Bajau specialties
As you explore the extensive menu at Seri Semporna, don’t miss the opportunity to delve into the rich culinary heritage of the Bajau people. The restaurant offers a selection of traditional Bajau dishes that are sure to pique your curiosity.
Start with latok, a dish that embodies the flavours of the sea. Latok is a type of seaweed found in the coastal waters of Sabah. It is typically served with a savoury latok sauce that brings out its natural brininess. The unique texture of latok, combined with the umami-rich sauce, makes for a memorable seafood experience.
Kerabu kerang is another Bajau specialty that deserves attention. This vibrant salad features tender cockles tossed with a medley of herbs, lime juice, and chilli. The result is a refreshing and zesty dish that showcases the bold flavours of Sabahan cuisine.
Last but not least, make room for Putu on your plate. This bland but satisfying dish made from tapioca is a beloved necessity among locals. It needs to be eaten with side dishes, essentially making it a great substitution for rice. At Seri Semporna, it is prepared with meticulous care, ensuring that anyone will be filled with it.
A culinary adventure worth savouring
Seri Semporna transcends the boundaries of ordinary dining. It’s not just a restaurant; it’s a culinary adventure that invites you to explore the diverse and flavorful world of Sabahan cuisine. From the exotic buah tarap to the smoky kambing bakar and the traditional delights of the Bajau people, every dish on the menu tells a story and offers a taste of Sabah’s rich culinary heritage.
As you savour each bite and soak in the warm and welcoming ambience of Seri Semporna, you’ll come to appreciate the intricate flavours, the cultural significance, and the sheer joy that food can bring. This restaurant is a testament to the beauty of gastronomy, where every dish is a work of art and every meal is a celebration of the senses.
So, whether you’re a seasoned foodie or a curious food enthusiast, make sure to include Seri Semporna in your culinary journey through Sabah. It’s a dining experience that will leave an indelible mark on your taste buds and your heart.
Seri Semporna
Address: No. 3-G, Jalan PJS 8/12a, Dataran mentari, 46150 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.
Opening Hours: 12 pm –11:45 pm
Instagram: @sampulnakita