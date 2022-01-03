A cup of calmative

HOJICHA has established itself as one of the most unique green teas in Japan. Roasted over charcoal, Hojicha is immersed at a higher temperature compared to other Japanese green teas.
Best served either hot or cold, Hojicha beverages have been a popular staple for everyone in Japan. While Hojicha and Matcha are both green teas, there are distinctive features between these two.
For example, Matcha tea has a bright green colour, whereas Hojicha is reddish-brown.
Unlike Matcha, Hojicha has a more detailed brewing process. Mature tea leaves are used in the roasting process and are required to be roasted around 200°C until they turn brown. The roasting effect aids in amplifying the umami flavour and aroma of the tea.
To make Hojicha powder, the roasted tea leaves are ground into fine powder. If you’re looking to substitute coffee and Matcha powder in your favourite dessert, Hojicha powder is the perfect replacement.
When sprinkled on top of your cake, brownies or pancakes, the roasted green tea will certainly provide a more in-depth flavour to your dessert. Aside from sweet recipes, Hojicha powder can be used in savoury recipes as well.
However, it takes years to perfect the entire production of Hojicha. Hence, it is no surprise to see that there are not many Hojicha manufacturers in Japan.
One famous manufacturer named Yamanashi Shoten in the Shizuoka Prefecture area, producers a variety of Hojichas, from the highest grades of Hojicha – Kuki Hojicha (which uses leaves from the first harvest) to a more commonly used Hojicha – Akiban Hojicha (made from autumn harvest leaves).
When the younger leaves are roasted, it produces a soft golden colour and provides a good balance of umami and sweetness. With a lower level of caffeine, Hojicha is the ideal tea that can be enjoyed at any time of the day, and is great for those who are sensitive to caffeine!
Health benefits of Hojicha
Fuelled with a nutty and toasty flavour, Hojicha provides a number of health benefits as well. One of the health benefits includes providing drinkers with a sense of relaxation through the presence of L-Theanine. L-Theanine is an amino acid that is usually found in green teas and is proven to alleviate symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress. Other than that, Hojicha is equipped with Vitamins A, C and E and these multis are known for fighting against colds and improving the immune system.
The vitamin C present also helps keep your skin looking flawless and youthful. Unlike coffee and green tea, Hojicha has almost zero calories after it is roasted, making it a drink that could help with weight loss. In addition, it is also high in antioxidants which aid in flushing out unnecessary and harmful free radicals.
Apart from that, these antioxidants also act as a natural purifying and detoxifying agent. Thanks to the high level of catechins, it can help reduce cholesterol levels and the risk of heart diseases also plummet.
As the tea is roasted at a very high temperature, it increases the level of pyrazine, a chemical found in tea that helps improve blood circulation and keeps you warm and relaxed.
This easy to brew tea is also known to improve oral health due to the polyphenols that are present in its leaves. Studies revealed that polyphenols have antibacterial qualities that help in battling tooth decay and gum diseases.
Besides that, the polyphenols help reduce the inflammation in joints and prevent further damage to the joints.
Unlike other teas, Hojicha provides a refreshing flavour and due to the low amount of amino acids, this tea has a clean aftertaste. The moderate body and taste of this earthy flavoured tea serve as a wonderful palate cleanser.
Thus, it is no surprise to see that Hojicha is served during and after meals in Japan.
Hojicha Drink Recipe 1
Ingredients
2 tbsp of Hojicha leaves
15g of sugar (or more/less according to taste)
100cc hot water 90ºC
Cut mangoes
Pour hot water over the tea leaves and stir to dissolve the sugar
Steep for 3 mins
Prepare your glass while tea is steeping.
Add fruit into 1/3 of glass, then add ice cubes to the top.
Pour the steeped Hojicha over till the last drop
Top the drink with carbonated water or soda & garnish with flower and enjoy
Hojicha Drink Recipe 2
Ingredients
2 tbsp of Hojicha leaves
15g of sugar (or more/less according to taste)
100cc hot water 90°C
Cold fresh milk
Pour hot water over the tea leaves and stir to dissolve the sugar
Steep for 3 mins
Prepare your glass while tea is steeping. Fill a long glass with ice cubes
Pour the steeped Hojicha over the ice cubes.
Slowly pour in the fresh milk to create a layer tea look