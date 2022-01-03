A cup of calmative

HOJICHA has established itself as one of the most unique green teas in Japan. Roasted over charcoal, Hojicha is immersed at a higher temperature compared to other Japanese green teas.

Best served either hot or cold, Hojicha beverages have been a popular staple for everyone in Japan. While Hojicha and Matcha are both green teas, there are distinctive features between these two.

For example, Matcha tea has a bright green colour, whereas Hojicha is reddish-brown.

Unlike Matcha, Hojicha has a more detailed brewing process. Mature tea leaves are used in the roasting process and are required to be roasted around 200°C until they turn brown. The roasting effect aids in amplifying the umami flavour and aroma of the tea.

To make Hojicha powder, the roasted tea leaves are ground into fine powder. If you’re looking to substitute coffee and Matcha powder in your favourite dessert, Hojicha powder is the perfect replacement.

When sprinkled on top of your cake, brownies or pancakes, the roasted green tea will certainly provide a more in-depth flavour to your dessert. Aside from sweet recipes, Hojicha powder can be used in savoury recipes as well.

However, it takes years to perfect the entire production of Hojicha. Hence, it is no surprise to see that there are not many Hojicha manufacturers in Japan.

One famous manufacturer named Yamanashi Shoten in the Shizuoka Prefecture area, producers a variety of Hojichas, from the highest grades of Hojicha – Kuki Hojicha (which uses leaves from the first harvest) to a more commonly used Hojicha – Akiban Hojicha (made from autumn harvest leaves).