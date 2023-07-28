A day to celebrate friendship

This special day, celebrated worldwide, is dedicated to cherishing and honouring the friends who stand by us through thick and thin

IN a world that often feels hectic and fast-paced, one thing remains constant - the value of friendship. Friendship Day is a heartfelt celebration of the beautiful bonds that enrich our lives, bringing us joy, support, and a sense of belonging. As this significant day dawns upon us once again, it brings with it a heartwarming opportunity to celebrate the cherished bonds of friendship that fill our lives with love and happiness. In this spirit of friendship, we offer this compilation of warm wishes, messages, and dedications from our readers as a way to honour the remarkable people in our lives who we count as friends.

Sarah Izzati “Friendships are unpredictable, we wouldn’t expect the person beside us would be our best friend. But here we are being besties for three years. The degree wouldn’t have been that fun without them. Every moment we spent together has been exciting and joyful, even waking up for class has been easy because of the excitement of seeing them. The comfort of being around each other as all of us have shown our true selves, be it annoying or loud, it’s just us being us. I’m always grateful that Allah SWT has brought us together. Let’s be friends for a long time.”

Nur Sarah Qistina “I would like to express my gratitude to you for being my best friend in high school, and I am still proud to call you my best friend now. Even if we are all going in different directions and living in different places, we will always have each other’s back. You guys are my favourite people since I can tell you about both my accomplishments and my biggest regrets and losses without worrying that they’ll tell everyone else. Even if you are aware that your best friend would disagree with you, they will always back your choice. I appreciate your continued support of me. Cheers to our friendship! Looking forward to many more years.”

Abia Iris to Kousalya & Nanthini “An unexpected friendship indeed. We never met throughout the orientation and it was only during one of those classes we came to know each other. Both these people have been good support during Uni days and even now. From sharing about studies to sharing stuff about life, these two have always been there for me. Even when we don’t meet or text often, they still made it known that their love and support are always there. I do remember times when we would laugh so hard, and do all sorts of silly things together. Those were simple yet beautiful memories that I’ll definitely cherish. I truly thank God for having such blessed and good friends with beautiful hearts & minds. Love you guys!”

Haris Baker “I just want to give a massive shoutout and express my heartfelt gratitude to all my bros who made my evenings absolutely awesome with our thrilling futsal sessions and laid-back hangouts at our favorite spot, Kampung Belakang, almost every single day. You guys were the real MVPs, and I can’t even begin to describe how many unforgettable memories we created together back in the golden days of 2019/2020 before Covid hit. Those times were simply fantastic! We were having the time of our lives, enjoying every moment with laughter, banter, and a bond that was unbreakable. It’s incredible how much fun we had, and I’ll forever cherish those moments with all of you. Special shoutout to Salman and Hazique, fantastic people!” Yusry Rofeman “On this special Friendship Day, I want to take a moment to celebrate our incredible bond and the amazing friendship we share as the best friends gang. Each one of you has brought something unique and special to our group, and I am grateful to have such wonderful people in my life. Through the ups and downs, you’ve stood by me like true brothers, offering support, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Our adventures and shared experiences have created a treasure trove of memories that I’ll cherish forever. So, here’s to us, the Sweet Chili Potato! May our bond grow stronger with every passing year, and may we continue to create countless more memories together.”

Nia Amira Najwa “For my friend, thank you for always being by my side in difficult and happy times. You guys have this incredible ability to brighten up my day, no matter how gloomy it may be. Your infectious laughter and positive energy never fail to put a smile on my face. I’m truly blessed to have you in my life, and I cherish every moment we spend together. Thank you for always making me happy every time. May all your dreams come true and be successful with what you want. Happy friendship day.”

Iman Anugerah “On this special Friendship Day, I wanted to send you my warmest wishes and express how grateful I am to have you as my friend. You have this incredible knack for making me smile and laugh, even during the toughest times. Your friendship brings so much joy and positivity into my life, and I can’t imagine going on this journey without you. So, here’s to many more adventures, laughter-filled moments, and unforgettable memories together. You truly are an amazing friend, and I want you to know that you can be my wingman anytime!”

Thasha Kumar “Macha. As I sit here, reflecting on the incredible journey of the past 10 years, I can’t help but feel overwhelmed with gratitude for having you in my life. You are more than a best friend; you are my rock, my confidante, and my source of endless laughter. Thank you for always having my back, supporting me through thick and thin, and being there in every step of my life. The memories we’ve created together are precious and countless, and I cherish each one of them. Your unwavering friendship and genuine care have been a constant source of strength for me, and I can’t imagine my life without you. No words can fully express how much I appreciate you. You have been the light in my darkest moments and the cheerleader in my triumphs. You are an extraordinary soul, and I love you now and forever. Thank you for being the amazing person you are and for making my life so much richer and brighter.” With all my love, your Partha!

Shobana Manokaran “It’s hard to find someone who will stay with you in your hard times, someone who will help you rise up again after you fall. Fortunately for me, i got the best of the best! You are a rare gems. I found three of you in different part of my life and I’m grateful having you in my life. Thank you Malini, Punitha & Thasha and Happy Friendship day my besties.”

Kousalyah Selvakumaran “Dear Girls, Happy Friendship Day to my incredible friends! It’s unbelievable that we’ve known each other for 12 remarkable years since university. Our journey together has been extraordinary, with ups and downs, laughter, tears, and unforgettable memories. Through every twist and turn, you’ve stood by me, unwavering and supportive. Your presence has been a beacon of light, guiding me through dark days and amplifying joy in the brightest moments. Our bond has proved stronger than any obstacle. Thank you for being my confidants, pillars of strength, and for never giving up on me. Cheers to our beautiful bond! Happy Friendship Day!”