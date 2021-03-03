A different kind of look

DIVERSITY is slowly penetrating the modelling world. These days, models of all sizes, skin colour and race are being sought to walk on runaways and appear on magazine covers.

The latest trend is the rise of models who wear the hijab, and the latest to join the bandwagon is 25-year-old Nazurah Husna.

She was first scouted two years ago. She thought it was an opportunity to earn some extra income with her first photo shoot and then make a quick exit from the modelling scene.

But things turned out differently. She began to fall in love with her new found job and now, she is serious about making a career out of it.

“I never dreamt of being a model. I never saw myself as pretty. I am also not tall enough.

“A friend of mine, who is a photographer, later told me that being a model is not just about being a pretty face. You have to bring out the character your clients want.”

She said her favourite model is 21-year-old American Ugbad Abdi.

“Like me, she also wears a hijab,” she said, adding that if given the chance, she would like to penetrate the international modelling scene and gain more experience.

In a recent interview with theSun, Nazurah spoke candidly about her life and her aspirations.

Tell us about yourself and what you like about your work.

My parents have five children and I am the third in the family. I am shy and introverted. I will keep conversations with strangers to a minimum. My family and my friends were surprised when I decided to be a model. They have a hard time believing that a shy girl like me would try her hand at modelling. I believe modelling serves to boost my confidence and make me more extroverted. Modelling also helps me to communicate with people.

What is the biggest change you would like to see in the modelling world?

Models are not perfect creatures. We have our flaws. But models face a lot of body-shaming. I remember once I had a photo shoot and the pictures were posted on social media. There were negative comments about a reddish spot on my foot. They have no idea that my skin is sensitive to dust and gets inflamed. These kind of comments can be demoralising and can lower self-esteem. I think we should stop body-shaming.

How do you keep fit?

I have always believed in rising early, and I would do some stretches and yoga. I usually work out in my house, doing squats and lunges. I do not take junk food and carbonated drinks.

Which fashion designer do you admire most?

The late Karl Lagerfeld. He helped launch the careers of some of the most well-known models. His designs were always modern and contemporary.

What was your first ambition?

I wanted to be a dentist. I heard it is a well-paying job (laughs). But I did not have the funds to pursue studies in dentistry. So, I am currently taking a Bachelor of Mathematics and I am planning to further my studies, most probably taking a Master in it.

Why the interest in mathematics?

I love the fact that mathematics is based on logic. Every problem has a solution. There are two movies that really inspired me to be in this field. One was Dev Patel’s The Man Who Knew Infinity and Taraji P. Henson’s Hidden Figures.

What are your plans?

First, I would like to try my luck as an international model. My next dream is to be a lecturer, teaching maths. Currently, I am giving tuition to secondary school students on Maths and Additional Maths. I love moulding young minds. I love to share my knowledge through teaching.

What is your life philosophy?

Have faith in God and yourself. We should complain less and be grateful for what we have. Complaining solves nothing. We have to find a solution.

What do you do during your free time?

I love to draw and I keep a journal where I write randomly. Sometimes, I will include some inspirational quotes. I want to express what is in my mind and my heart.