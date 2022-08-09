A disappointing thriller

Despite its promise, Maha lacks a storyline

THE movie begins with Malik (Simbhu) and Maha (Hansika) who are deeply in love with each other. After Malik’s passing, their only daughter becomes the focus of Maha’s life.When a psychopath begins persistently stalking little girls in the city, the film quickly becomes dark. When Maha’s daughter becomes one of the victims, she engages the help of a police officer (Srikanth) to save her. The question of who the killer is and why he is committing his crimes is central to the plot of this film. Child abuse is a popular genre in Indian cinema, and it usually works well with the audience. However, Maha did not fare as well, and the film’s approach to this narrative creates a sense of bitterness.

Maha is Hansika’s 50th film, and it was met with high expectations, but it was ultimately underwhelming. The movie is geared towards a female-centric film, and Hansika did an excellent job in her role. While it is fair to presume that Hansika put a lot of effort into this picture – because she essentially carries the entire film on her shoulders as a grieving mother – the film’s viewpoint and terrible storyline proved a boring experience for the viewer. Simbhu’s appearance in the film was completely unneeded. I feel the filmmaker underutilised such a talented actor. All I will say is he performed admirably in the role that was given to him. His line delivery and screen presence must be praised.