A disaster (of a) movie

A COMET is hurtling towards Earth in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, with the estimated impact in six months expected to wipe out every living organism on the planet. The planet’s warning system and first line of defense are Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence).

But standing in the way of the duo’s mission to get the message out and potentially save the planet is everyone else, from the US President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her administration, mega-corporations such as the fictional tech company BASH and its CEO Peter Ishwerwell (Mark Rylance), to major news outlets that perpetuate and feed the apathy of McKay’s fictional world.

Art both mimics and satires real life in Don’t Look Up, even if the film’s subject matter is about an extinction-level event comet. Just look towards the increased apathy of certain quarters towards the Covid-19 pandemic, or the larger, looming inevitable effects of climate change.

However, everything McKay juggles in Don’t Look Up is spectacularly fumbled, like a clown juggling lit molotov cocktails, because the writer-director is too busy “feeling himself”, to put it as lightly and family-friendly as possible.

The sense of urgency and anxiety faced by the leads, Mindy and Dibiasky, never gets across because it’s consistently self-trivialised by McKay himself as he’s too busy turning everything into either a punchline or a satire.

One has to wonder whether the frustration displayed through the acting of DiCaprio and Lawrence is actually due to them having to put up with McKay’s joke of a screenplay.

The latter ultimately drags out the film’s pacing, which goes from “Alright, so the comet is coming. The characters have to do something about this!” to “Alright, another joke about how the president is a female Trump. How much longer until the comet hits and ends this film?”