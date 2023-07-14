A diverse paradise

Discover what Penang has to offer

THE island of Penang, located on the Northwest coast of Peninsular Malaysia, is a captivating destination known for its rich cultural heritage, vibrant street art, and mouthwatering cuisine. With its unique fusion of East and West, Penang offers an array of activities and attractions to entice every visitor and promises an unforgettable experience. Read on to delve into Penang and the fascinating things to do on the island.

Historical exploration Penang boasts a rich history, and one of the top attractions is George Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Take a leisurely stroll through its charming streets, adorned with well-preserved colonial architecture, quaint shophouses, and ornate temples. Visit Fort Cornwallis, a historical fort built by the British East India Company, and explore its fascinating history and exhibitions. Another significant historical landmark is the Khoo Kongsi clan house, which provides insight into the Chinese heritage of Penang. Marvel at the intricate woodcarvings, ornate decorations, and vibrant architecture that reflect the grandeur of ancient Chinese clans.

Art and culture Penang is renowned for its vibrant street art scene. Embark on a captivating adventure to discover the famous murals by Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic, which have become an integral part of Penang’s identity. Snap a photo with the “Children on a Bicycle” or “Little Children on a Bicycle” murals, capturing the essence of childhood innocence. Don’t miss the interactive street art at Armenian Street or the stunning wall paintings at Hin Bus Depot, where local and international artists showcase their creativity. To immerse yourself in the local culture, explore the bustling markets and bazaars. The Little India district is a must-visit, where you can indulge in aromatic spices, colourful textiles, and traditional Indian delicacies. Explore the vibrant market of Chowrasta, where you can find an array of fresh produce, local snacks, and handicrafts.

Culinary delights No visit to Penang is complete without savouring its delectable street food. Penang is often hailed as the food capital of Malaysia, offering a mouthwatering array of dishes. Start your culinary adventure where you can sample a wide variety of local specialities such as Char Kway Teow, a stir-fried noodle dish packed with flavours, or the flavorful Assam Laksa, a tangy fish-based soup that tantalises the taste buds. Don’t miss the delectable Nasi Kandar, a dish of fragrant rice served with various curries and side dishes, providing a symphony of flavours. For those seeking a more refined dining experience, Penang also offers a range of restaurants serving international cuisine, fusion dishes, and fine dining options. Indulge in a sumptuous seafood feast or savour traditional Nyonya cuisine at one of the many heritage restaurants.

Nature and relaxation Penang is not just about culture and history; it also offers stunning natural beauty. Batu Ferringhi Beach is a popular destination for sun-seekers and water sports enthusiasts, offering a range of activities such as jet skiing, parasailing, and banana boat rides. Relax on the pristine sandy shores, soak up the tropical sunshine, or take a leisurely stroll along the coastline while enjoying breathtaking sunsets. Explore the lush tropical landscapes of the Penang Botanic Gardens, a peaceful oasis in the heart of the city. Discover a variety of exotic flora and fauna, including orchids, ferns, and medicinal plants. Don’t miss the picturesque Waterfall Gardens, where you can cool off in the refreshing pools surrounded by lush greenery. For a tranquil escape, visit the Tropical Spice Garden, where you can immerse yourself in a fragrant oasis of exotic plants and herbs. Take a guided tour and learn about the spices that have shaped Penang’s culinary traditions. Discover the fascinating world of butterflies at the Penang Butterfly Farm, where colourful winged creatures flutter around in a tropical paradise. Alternatively, encounter fascinating marine life at the Penang Aquarium, home to a diverse range of underwater species.