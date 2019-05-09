A feast for the senses

THIS Ramadan, feast on Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur’s delectable local spread such as Paru-Paru Berlada, Pedal Hati Ayam Masak Cili, Tempeh, Acar Buah, Acar Rampai and international buffet spread selections such as Thai Green Curry Duck, Dawood Basha (Arabic Lamb Ball), Indian Style Chicken Masala, Vegetable Jelfrezi, Salmon Fillet, Tomato, Cucumber Salsa with Red Capsicum Sauce, Sous Vide Beef Steak with Mushroom Ragout, Stir Fried Mussel in Butter and Black Pepper, Wok Fried Tiger Prawn with Shrimp Paste.

For a Bazaar experience, there is an endless line of stall selections that serve dishes such as Kari Kepala Ikan Citarasa Bonda, Lempeng Pisang Kelapa Bidara, Pisang Goreng Keju Makmur, Aneka Sup Serantau, Rendang Daging Khatulistiwa, Popiah Basah Mahsyur, Kambing Golek Penawar Rindu, Nasi Lemak Lobster Tersohor, Otak-Otak Dibuai Rasa and Sous Vide Burger Nusantara. End the blissful evening with desserts such as Seasonal Fresh Fruits and assorted Malay Kuih and Cookies, Mango Charlotte, Pandan Chiffon Cheese Cake, Chocolate Brownies, Fruit Flan, Mixed Berry Panna Cotta, Agar–Agar santan and Green Beans, Exotic Tart, Fresh Fruit Tart, Chocolate Salted Caramel, Almond Financier Cake, Pudding Caramel and Red Velvet Cake.

BTHKL’s Bazaar Ramadan Buffet will be held from May 8 to June 8 from 6.30pm to 10.30pm at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, Level 14.

Price: RM118 nett (adults) and RM48 nett (children) from May 8 to 12 and May 29 to June 2 and RM128 nett (adults) and RM58 nett (children) from May 13 to 28.

For those who look forward to a mouth-watering Nasi Briyani as their break fast meal, BTHKL has a Ramadan Special: Nasi Briyani Take Away with an option of chicken or lamb, prepared by Chef Yusoff. The Nasi Briyani stall will be located at the Lobby of BTHKL between 5pm and 8pm; priced from RM10 nett.

For reservations, call Big Apple Restaurant at 03-2117 8000 (ext 8133).