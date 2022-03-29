A first look at new K-drama ‘Red Heart’

KBS recently gave K-drama fans a look at the upcoming historical production Red Heart, which stars Lee Joon and Kang Han Na.

Red Heart is about the bloody political romance between Lee Tae (played by Lee Joon), a king who has to abandon the woman he loves to survive, and Yoo Jung (Kang), a woman who has to become the queen to survive.

According to production notes, Lee Tae dreams of an absolute monarchy for his own survival, believing that any means taken for this goal is justifiable and vwill not hesitate to take an illegal or dishonest route. However, he is forced to choose between the monarchy and love once he falls into a heated political battle against Yoo Jung, his former lover from his younger days.

Kang’s free-spirited Yoo Jung is a bold woman who has everything, from excellent resourcefulness to innate intelligence. When she meets Lee Tae, she experiences more catastrophe in her already eventful life and gets caught up in palace affairs.

KBS recently released some production photos showing the two stars dressed in period clothes, in a scene during one of their earliest meetings. Both stars look really good in the period costumes, and their facial expressions perfectly mirror their respective personalities.

Red Heart is expected to become the studio’s next big K-drama hit, and we can’t wait to see the two stars in action as the two star-crossed lovers.