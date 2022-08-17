A fresh start

WHEN Sabrina Carpenter first debuted in 2014, her career pathway seemed crystal clear. As a newly signed Disney star with her musical abilities, it was natural to assume that she was bound for mainstream success.
After all, Carpenter’s route was similar to the likes of Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez. Yet, the Disney formula never worked its magic on her. Although Carpenter released four studio albums and appeared in movies, her work never seemed to resonate with mainstream audiences.
Even after the release of her track Skin, Carpenter was mostly known as the “blonde girl” from Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License. But with her fifth record, Emails I Can’t Send, out now, the songstress is getting a second shot at reintroducing herself to the general public.
“I would hope that if someone had never listened to my music before, and they listened to this album, they would leave it feeling like they know me better as a person,” said Carpenter when discussing the album’s goal.
Reclaiming her narrative
Of course, it is only sensible for Carpenter to begin the reintroduction by being completely candid. Even if that means possibly offending someone. And in her case, possibly Olivia Rodrigo.
Since the singer hinted at a blonde girl who ‘stole’ her boyfriend, many have assumed it to be Carpenter. And while she did not confirm or deny the rumour, Carpenter suffered the consequences, something I found Carpenter detailed brilliantly in Because I Liked A Boy.
In it, she sings of how she faced death threats and how she was perceived once the drama took off.
“I’m a homewrecker, I’m a slut, I got death threats...” she sings. “Tell me who I am, guess I don’t have a choice, All because I liked a boy.”
Though the track sings of the same anguish in Skin, because I liked a boy feels more authentic. Unlike Skin, Carpenter’s hurt can genuinely be heard here. In addition, its lyrics and video’s aesthetics offer a better glimpse into her mental state during that period of her life.
Capturing her essence
While I am not a huge fan of hers, I do agree that this latest record easily tops her other collections. Not only does it give a good idea of who she is, but it also demonstrates her range as an artist.
Throughout the record, for instance, Carpenter capitalises on the various sounds of pop to establish her niche. And in the ninth track, Nonsense, the singer even incorporates a bit of R&B. But her experimentation does not only ends there.
It is also evident in how she presents her songs vocally. Some tracks see her singing in a traditional vocal range, while some see her indulging in none conventional vocal style such as the speaking singing style.
My personal favourites of the record would definitely be Read Your Mind, Bet U Wanna, Nonsense, and Bad for Business.
Weak representation
Nonetheless, I must say, the record thus far, has not been properly represented. Upon hearing it in its entirety, it is clear that the strongest tunes have yet to receive their full attention.
In fact, I almost passed on the project due to the first few singles that have been released. Even though they rightfully deserve a place in the album, I believe they are not the quarterbacks that can push the record forward to its touchdown.
Good first impression
Even still, Emails I can’t send are arguably among the many joys of pop music so far this year. Its simple, fun, and confessional nature definitely make for a good time. As for Carpenter herself, this record may just be her long time coming.
While her previous collections struggled to build her footing, Emails I Can’t Send certainly has the potential to establish Carpenter as the next big thing in pop music.