A fresh start

WHEN Sabrina Carpenter first debuted in 2014, her career pathway seemed crystal clear. As a newly signed Disney star with her musical abilities, it was natural to assume that she was bound for mainstream success.

After all, Carpenter’s route was similar to the likes of Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez. Yet, the Disney formula never worked its magic on her. Although Carpenter released four studio albums and appeared in movies, her work never seemed to resonate with mainstream audiences.

Even after the release of her track Skin, Carpenter was mostly known as the “blonde girl” from Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License. But with her fifth record, Emails I Can’t Send, out now, the songstress is getting a second shot at reintroducing herself to the general public.

“I would hope that if someone had never listened to my music before, and they listened to this album, they would leave it feeling like they know me better as a person,” said Carpenter when discussing the album’s goal.

Reclaiming her narrative

Of course, it is only sensible for Carpenter to begin the reintroduction by being completely candid. Even if that means possibly offending someone. And in her case, possibly Olivia Rodrigo.

Since the singer hinted at a blonde girl who ‘stole’ her boyfriend, many have assumed it to be Carpenter. And while she did not confirm or deny the rumour, Carpenter suffered the consequences, something I found Carpenter detailed brilliantly in Because I Liked A Boy.

In it, she sings of how she faced death threats and how she was perceived once the drama took off.