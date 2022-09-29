A fun run in the rain

LAST Sunday, the first-ever #GoHyper Splash Dash Fun Run event by Hypergear Malaysia at MAEPS Serdang, Selangor, managed to gather more than 4,000 participants from around the country, including children as young as three years old.

Set in one of the most scenic family fun adventure parks, this 5km wet run aims to encourage participants to break boundaries and run worry-free while passing through a series of fun water obstacles.

Participants could be seen flooding the area as early as 6am, as the warm-up session and welcome speech started at 7am and the run flagged off at 7.30am.

In promoting light-hearted family fun, runners had to run through a series of fun water obstacles at certain checkpoints where the event crew members will shoot water with the water blaster, which also doubles up as good photo-op for treasured memories. Some of the runners could also be seen bringing their own water blasters from home to fight back, and enjoy their day out with their family members. While there was a light drizzle during the run, participants were still enjoying it, and it added to the joy of the fun run.

The fun run was joined by three sportsmen – Ravi Everest, Abang Polar, and Son of the Sun (Tom Ng) – from Team #KeluargaMalaysia with a shared mission to be the first ‘united trio’ to scale the highest mountain in Antarctica, the Vinson Massif, at the end of 2022.