A fun run in the rain

LAST Sunday, the first-ever #GoHyper Splash Dash Fun Run event by Hypergear Malaysia at MAEPS Serdang, Selangor, managed to gather more than 4,000 participants from around the country, including children as young as three years old.
Set in one of the most scenic family fun adventure parks, this 5km wet run aims to encourage participants to break boundaries and run worry-free while passing through a series of fun water obstacles.
Participants could be seen flooding the area as early as 6am, as the warm-up session and welcome speech started at 7am and the run flagged off at 7.30am.
In promoting light-hearted family fun, runners had to run through a series of fun water obstacles at certain checkpoints where the event crew members will shoot water with the water blaster, which also doubles up as good photo-op for treasured memories. Some of the runners could also be seen bringing their own water blasters from home to fight back, and enjoy their day out with their family members. While there was a light drizzle during the run, participants were still enjoying it, and it added to the joy of the fun run.
The fun run was joined by three sportsmen – Ravi Everest, Abang Polar, and Son of the Sun (Tom Ng) – from Team #KeluargaMalaysia with a shared mission to be the first ‘united trio’ to scale the highest mountain in Antarctica, the Vinson Massif, at the end of 2022.
Hypergear Malaysia managing director Jack Lee said that part of the proceeds from this event would go to Team #KeluargaMalaysia to support their expenses for their expedition to Antarctica.
Once they had finished the 5km wet fun run, participants were given a medal and snacks at the snack counter for a quick energy refill.
The event then continued with a Zumba session, followed by a performance from the World Famous Malaysian football freestyler, Zeem Ahmad.
One of the participants of the Splash Dash fun run, 32-year-old Syamin, from Kuala Lumpur, stated that the fun run was indeed enjoyable despite not having too many difficulties or challenging trails and obstacles, as it was also designed for families with small children, and helped bring the local community together.
Another participant named Mike, 48, from Klang, stated that the fun run event is great for a social gathering after a long time of pandemic lockdown. “Everyone came here just to have fun, no matter what age. We could see them running happily even though it was raining,” he added.
Mike also shared that his wife discovered this event through one of the running community groups on social media platforms and decided to take part.
“It was quite an enjoyable day and fun as well, with a lot of water splashing. There should be more water splashing, so it will be more fun like the Thailand Songkran festival,” Mike added.
The activities then closed out with a lucky draw and ended successfully by mid-day, with all participants going back home with a medal and an unforgettable memory with Hypergear Malaysia.