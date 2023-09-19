A fusion of true pleasures

Magnum Ice Cream celebrates its Asian-inspired innovation, Magnum Matcha Crumble

IN a delightful culinary revelation, Magnum, known for its opulent ice cream experiences, proudly unveils its newest creation that crosses culinary boundaries and enchants the senses – the Magnum Matcha Crumble. This harmonious blend of East and West concepts captures the essence of Japanese culture, expertly paired with Magnum’s signature thick cracking Belgian chocolate, delivering an indulgence that stays ‘True to Pleasure’. Marking its triumphant comeback to live events, Magnum reclaimed centre stage in a grand manner on September 11th at Sentul Depot, hosting a spectacular takeover event. The venue was elegantly transformed into a Magnum Matcha realm, epitomizing the brand’s steadfast commitment to creating experiences of sheer luxury and indulgence.

“At Magnum, we’ve always pushed the boundaries of indulgence. We’ve travelled the world to source the finest ingredients, and this time, we’ve drawn inspiration from the vibrant and captivating culture of the East. We couldn’t be more excited to share this Magnum Asian- inspired ice cream with all of you,” says Jean Nichapat Valaiphatchra, Business Lead of Unilever Ice Cream, Malaysia. She then continued: “We’re not just delivering ice cream; we’re delivering an experience. The Magnum Matcha Crumble is a testament to our commitment to quality, innovation, and the pursuit of true pleasure.” Amidst the buzz of the city, they hosted an array of distinguished guests, including the likes of Daiyan Trisha, Ben Amir, and Qiu Wen. Their presence added an extra layer of glamour and excitement, reaffirming Magnum’s status as the epitome of true pleasure. Guests were immersed in a captivating Japanese-themed Magnum Matcha Takeover event, where they had the opportunity to indulge in the latest Japanese-inspired creations and more. The event also featured an elevated Magnum ice cream experience, a captivating East meets West live performance, and an exclusive Magnum X Chateau Dionne chef’s creation.