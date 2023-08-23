A fusion worth your time

INTRODUCING the Maurice Lacroix AIKON Automatic Limited Summer Edition, a captivating fusion of urban flair and vacation vibes. Inspired by the iconic 90s model, Calypso, the AIKON Automatic remains faithful to its urban design roots while offering a playful palette of summer hues. This collection extends an invitation to embrace new seaside styles. Since its launch in 2016, the AIKON has become synonymous with urban chic. With its distinctive circular bezel featuring six prominent arms and an integrated bracelet, this timepiece has adorned the wrists of city dwellers worldwide. However, even urbanites yearn for sun-soaked beach getaways.

Maurice Lacroix transforms the AIKON Automatic, a classical model that debuted in 2018, by embracing a joyful array of summer-inspired shades. Each variant boasts a Clous de Paris dial motif in a matte finish, tempering the vibrancy of the dial colours and exuding an undeniably sophisticated charm. The Limited Summer Edition presents three case sizes, each with its own distinctive attributes. The 35mm case showcases a Ballerina Pink dial reminiscent of the twilight sky, while the Tanager Turquoise dial evokes the allure of shallow ocean waters. Both models feature a blend of baton and diamond-set indexes for hour markers. The 39mm Limited Summer Edition offers universal appeal, perfectly adorning both male and female wrists. Once again, the Ballerina Pink and Tanager Turquoise dials infuse a sun-kissed radiance and youthful vitality. The AIKON’s timeless design and legendary ergonomic comfort continue to contribute to its resounding success.

Two exuberant 42mm steel case references round off the Limited Summer Edition assortment. The Tanager Turquoise dial makes a reappearance alongside an Orange Soda dial that mirrors the midday sun’s tone. This energising shade remains vibrant even when the skies are overcast. The Orange Soda dial maintains black accents for a cohesive style. Accompanying these Limited Summer Edition models are matching FKM rubber straps that echo the vibrant dial colours. These sophisticated and lively pairings are designed to fulfil the desires of the most fashion-forward beach enthusiasts. FKM rubber offers superior flexibility, comfort, wear resistance, and colour retention compared to regular rubber. The ‘M’ logo graces each rubber strap. Furthermore, all Limited Summer Edition models come with a 5-row stainless steel bracelet and the brand’s Easy Strap Exchange System, simplifying the process of switching between the strap and bracelet without requiring tools.