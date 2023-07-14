A gastronomic delight

Here are some of the most popular cuisines in Penang that you should try when you visit

PENANG, often hailed as the food paradise of Malaysia, is a culinary treasure trove that entices taste buds with its diverse and flavoursome offerings. Its vibrant street food scene, influenced by Malay, Chinese, Indian, and Nyonya cuisines, has earned global recognition. Penang is home to an array of culinary delights that cater to all palates. Read on to explore some of the famous foods in Penang that are truly worth experiencing, immersing ourselves in the unique flavours, aromas, and culinary experiences that make Penang a true haven for food lovers. Char kway teow Char Kway Teow, a beloved Penang hawker dish, is a stir-fried noodle dish that promises to tantalise your taste buds. Wok-fried flat rice noodles are cooked with soy sauce, bean sprouts, chives, shrimp, and slices of Chinese sausage. The dish’s allure lies in the smoky aroma imparted by high-heat cooking techniques, which infuse the noodles with an irresistible charred flavour. Each mouthful of Char Kway Teow reveals a delightful balance of textures and flavours, making it a must-try culinary delight for visitors to Penang.

Penang asam laksa One cannot talk about Penang’s famous foods without mentioning the iconic Penang Assam Laksa. This tangy and flavorful noodle soup is a culinary masterpiece that perfectly blends spicy, sour, and savoury notes. The dish features a fish-based broth infused with tamarind, lemongrass, and aromatic herbs, accompanied by thick rice noodles, mackerel flakes, cucumber, onions, and a garnish of mint and torch ginger. Asam Laksa is a symphony of flavours that embodies the unique taste of Penang, leaving an indelible impression on every palate that savours its exquisite and harmonious composition.

Hokkien prawn mee Hokkien Prawn Mee, also known as Har Mee, is a delectable noodle dish that reflects the influence of Hokkien cuisine in Penang. This dish features yellow noodles and rice vermicelli cooked in a flavorful prawn broth, enriched with shrimp, pork, and bean sprouts, and garnished with fried shallots. The true star of Hokkien Prawn Mee is its broth, which is derived from simmering prawn shells and heads for hours, resulting in a complex umami (five basic tastes) flavour. The rich and aromatic broth, combined with the noodles and toppings, creates a satisfying and hearty bowl of noodles that embodies the essence of Penang’s culinary heritage.

Rojak For a unique and refreshing culinary experience, Penang Rojak is a dish worth savouring. This fruit and vegetable salad is a vibrant medley of flavours and textures. Fruits such as green mangoes, guava, cucumber, and pineapple are tossed in a sweet and tangy shrimp paste dressing and then topped with crushed peanuts. The combination of sweet, sour, and savoury elements creates a burst of contrasting flavours that tantalises the taste buds. Penang Rojak not only offers a refreshing respite from the tropical heat but also showcases the creativity and ingenuity of local culinary traditions.