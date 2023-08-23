A Gingham-filled aroma

RECENTLY, Bath & Body Works Malaysia unveiled its latest olfactory creation, the Gingham Olfactory Floorset, showcasing an exclusive collection of body care and home fragrance products, each enveloped in one of four distinctive fragrances. These olfactory delights transport individuals to unique sensory realms, embodying Bath & Body Works Malaysia’s unwavering dedication to infusing the world with joy and brightness through the art of scent.

The Gingham Gorgeous fragrance emerges as a celebration of floral elegance, seamlessly combining the allure of pink strawberries, succulent peach nectar, and the tender embrace of peony blossoms in a symphony of scents that remain unforgettable. Gingham Vibrant ushers in a playful symphony of sweetness with wild blackberries, candied violets, and the velvety warmth of soft vanilla. The result is an irresistible, fruity composition that dances on the senses. For those who crave a dose of invigorating freshness, Gingham Fresh offers an experience bursting with the zesty succulence of juicy pear, the effervescence of sparkling clementine, and the pure vitality of fresh daisies. A crisp and cheerful aroma that enlivens the spirit. Meanwhile, Gingham merges the freshness of blue freesia, the delicate charm of white peach, and the vibrancy of fresh clementine, all intertwined with the ethereal essence of violet and the gentle allure of clean musk. The result is a refreshing floral note with a hint of sweet citrus that rejuvenates the senses.