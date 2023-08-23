A Gingham-filled aroma

RECENTLY, Bath & Body Works Malaysia unveiled its latest olfactory creation, the Gingham Olfactory Floorset, showcasing an exclusive collection of body care and home fragrance products, each enveloped in one of four distinctive fragrances.
These olfactory delights transport individuals to unique sensory realms, embodying Bath & Body Works Malaysia’s unwavering dedication to infusing the world with joy and brightness through the art of scent.
The Gingham Gorgeous fragrance emerges as a celebration of floral elegance, seamlessly combining the allure of pink strawberries, succulent peach nectar, and the tender embrace of peony blossoms in a symphony of scents that remain unforgettable.
Gingham Vibrant ushers in a playful symphony of sweetness with wild blackberries, candied violets, and the velvety warmth of soft vanilla. The result is an irresistible, fruity composition that dances on the senses.
For those who crave a dose of invigorating freshness, Gingham Fresh offers an experience bursting with the zesty succulence of juicy pear, the effervescence of sparkling clementine, and the pure vitality of fresh daisies. A crisp and cheerful aroma that enlivens the spirit.
Meanwhile, Gingham merges the freshness of blue freesia, the delicate charm of white peach, and the vibrancy of fresh clementine, all intertwined with the ethereal essence of violet and the gentle allure of clean musk.
The result is a refreshing floral note with a hint of sweet citrus that rejuvenates the senses.
As for Gingham Legend, this scent envelopes enthusiasts in a cocoon of richness and warmth. The uplifting notes of bergamot meld with the deep embrace of rich oak and the serene elegance of sandalwood reserve, culminating in a pleasant and enduring woodsy aroma.
The Gingham Olfactory floorset offers a comprehensive array of body care and home fragrance items, each starting at a reasonable RM16. From indulgent shower gels to enchanting fragrance mists, these products promise to elevate daily routines into sensorial escapes.
In the spirit of Gingham adoration, Bath & Body Works Malaysia had an exclusive Find MY Gingham event at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur last week. The event, stationed at the Centre Court on Level 2 of the mall, offered a myriad of captivating activities, generous rewards, and exclusive promotions.
Adding an extra layer of delight, immersive workshops themed around flowers were offered on selected days. These workshops not only enhanced the event’s experiential aspect but also provided attendees with opportunities to delve into the world of fragrance creation.
For the ones that were eager to commemorate the event and their love for Gingham, a picturesque setup designed for Instagram-worthy moments awaited them. Attendees adorned in charming gingham prints were invited to partake in the #FindMYGingham challenge, capturing and sharing their Gingham-inspired looks on Instagram. The chance to win a Bath & Body Works Malaysia gift awaited those who embraced the challenge.
Bath & Body Works Malaysia’s Gingham Olfactory floorset encapsulates the essence of their commitment to brightening lives through captivating scents.
The carefully curated fragrances and the accompanying event united both, creating an immersive sensory experience that invited all to explore and celebrate the beauty of Gingham.