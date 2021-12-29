The rising popularity of South Korea’s cultural influence, otherwise known as the ‘Hallyu wave’ has been sweeping across the globe over the last two decades or so. This can be seen in the number of people who are in love with Korean music (the ever-present K-pop), Korean dramas and movies, food, fashion and beauty.

The wave primarily started with a few very well-made television series (remember 2002’s Winter Sonata?) and eventually introduced people to other aspects of Korean entertainment, such as music and animation.

The international interest in Korean culture eventually spilled over into areas like tourism, cuisine and education, and included people wanting to learn the Korean language itself.

K-pop has since become a global phenomenon due to its amazing choreography, catchy music and, of course, its very good-looking South Korean performers. Although the Hallyu wave has been there for a while, it has grown increasingly visible over the past 10 years.

The first time the K-wave struck the US market was in the mid-2000s through one of Korea’s biggest idols at the time, Rain. He became known both as a K-pop star and as an actor.

From then on, the wave kept on rolling: the very talented Wonder Girls made it to Billboard Top 100 with their song Nobody, and Big Bang’s Fantastic Baby also made inroads in American culture. And in Asia, both groups reigned supreme.

Then came the worldwide phenomenon that was Psy’s Gangnam Style. The music video for the unforgettable track became the first to reach one billion views on YouTube in 2012.

Since then, there has been a steady stream of K-pop idols to make teenagers all over the world swoon. The most popular band in the world right now is BTS, a group which is still smashing the music charts.

K-pop stars have become the international face of South Korea, while also spearheading a multi billion-dollar industry. South Korean acts have been known to be ablet to sell out giant stadiums within minutes.