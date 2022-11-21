A great musician

LEGENDARY playback singer Padma Shree Hariharan recently returned to Malaysia after two years to perform for fans in a concert titled Padma Shree Hariharan Live in Putrajaya.

Indian playback and ghazal singer Hariharan has had songs featured in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bhojpuri, and Telugu films, among others. He is also referred to as one of the creators of Indian fusion music. He received the Padma Shri award from the Indian government in 2004 and has won two National Awards.

In collaboration with Lesle Lewis, Hariharan formed the two-member band Colonial Cousins. They have created several albums of their own music and have also composed music for a number of Tamil and Bollywood feature films. Emcee, Anandha Rajaram took to the stage at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre and took the opportunity to thank all the sponsors.

Well-known local artistes Kumaresh Kamalakannan and Hashmitha Selvam were the opening act. It was great to see our local artistes share the stage with such great international performers.

The crowd cheered and applauded enthusiastically as 67-year-old Hariharan finally made a dramatic entrance onto the stage while performing his popular song Anbae Anbae Kollade.

The legendary performer captivated the fans with his songs and musical prowess throughout the first performance. He used the opportunity to convey his appreciation to the crowd for continuing to show him affection after the opening song.