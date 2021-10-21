A Halloween adventure story

BEDTIME stories hold a whole new meaning in Netflix’s latest original film, Nightbooks. In the streaming network’s adaptation of J. A. White’s 2018 novel, the fantasy-horror flick centres around a preteen boy named Alex who is held captive by a malevolent witch.

Alex, who is played by Winslow Fegley, is a gifted young boy who enjoys writing scary stories. But upon being rejected due to his interests, Alex renounces his love for writing scary stories and seeks to burn his notebooks. In the midst of it, the evil witch Natacha traps him in her enchanted apartment.

Natacha threatens to kill him unless he writes a new scary tale every evening. Trapped inside the house, Alex’s every move is watched by Natacha’s spiteful cat, Lenore.

Soon he befriends Yasmin, another child held captive in the apartment who has learned to survive Natacha’s crazy impulses.

With Yasmin’s help, Alex must learn to embrace his individuality – and his love for scary bedtime stories – and write his way out of this magical prison.

Being the first movie adaption of White’s book series, the story definitely makes an impression, especially as a children’s horror film.

The genre oftentimes only attracts younger audiences due to its whimsical narratives. But the same cannot be said for Nightbooks.