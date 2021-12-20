A healthy Christmas dinner

At the same event, Berjaya unveiled its Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner Preview – an array of scrumptious buffet and mouth-watering desserts for the 20 children aged between 10 to 18.

As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, last Wednesday Berjaya invited the children to enjoy an afternoon of thrill rides at Berjaya Times Square Theme Park prior to the splendid international and local cuisines dinner at the Club Lounge.

IT’S the most wonderful time of the year for sharing and giving, and Berjaya Times Square Hotel is celebrating Christmas by bringing cheer to children from Rumah Charis, a home for less fortunate children, by serving up a healthy and delicious plant-based dinner.

A time to remember

“It’s amazing and I have never seen such a luxurious Christmas event for the children. They are experiencing such a high-class treatment and this is our first time having a buffet dinner, which is totally vegetarian,” said Rumah Charis’s coordinator Andrew Lim.

“It’s a very fresh experience for us. The food is delicious and they have put in a lot of hard work to ensure the meal is nutritious for children. We truly appreciate the effort and the generosity of Berjaya Times Square Hotel,” said Lim.

“Rumah Charis wishes to express a lot of gratitude to the hotel management and staff.

“We truly appreciate the excellent effort and meticulous details they have put in to give the children such a memorable experience.

“This is also something that the children will remember for a long time because they’ve never had such treatment due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the children were unable to go out to any public places.

“Its rare for the children to go to a hotel and to have such a good meal, and this will leave a positive memory for them.”

Berjaya Times Square Hotel manager May Cheong said Christmas is always a month for giving, and thus, they invited the children to enjoy themselves on the rides, which they have never had the opportunity to experience.

“Today is the time to give back, and what is special this year is the unique plant-based menu. People would never associate Christmas with healthy food,” said Cheong, adding that most people would think of turkey when it comes to Christmas dinner.

“We want to encourage people to have plant-based Christmas food and to eat healthily. We also want to encourage and expose children to eat more vegetables and healthy food.

“We serve our plant-based menu as it’s our objective to showcase our signature plant-based menu,” added Cheong, who presented goodie bags to each child after the dinner.