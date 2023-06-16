A killer performance

Cameron Monaghan offers a deep dive into the different interations of The Joker

THROUGHOUT history, the character Joker has been retold in so many different forms in many different types of media. There is a catalogue of records consisting of over 250 productions featuring the Joker as a subject. Over the years, various actors have provided the character’s voice in television, animation, motion comic, and in video game form. The earliest Joker was portrayed by Cesar Romero in Batman (1966) then followed by iconic Jokers over the years, Jack Nicholson in Batman (1989), Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight (2008), Jared Leto in Suicide Squad (2016) and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker (2019). However, there are always other Jokers that get overlooked simply because they’re not in the mainstream medium, and hence here is why you should pay attention to actor Cameron Monaghan’s multiple renditions of the Joker in the TV series, Gotham (2014-2019):

Jerome Valeska (The Initial Reveal) To start this off, we begin with Jerome Valeska, the character who started it all. However, this is merely the first Joker rendition of Cameron Monaghan as it appears when he was initially revealed to be a villain that has a unique laugh. Jerome’s first appearance was on Feb 16, 2015 on the episode “The Blind Fortune Teller”. Jerome’s journey truly started when he was revealed to have killed his mother. After that, he was imprisoned at Arkham Asylum and that is how he met the other prisoners and formed The Maniax under the leadership of Theo Galavan (James Frain). However, it is cut short when Theo stabbed him in the neck, killing him, making his body cold and lifeless with a bloody smile on his face, hence leaving a legacy. This rendition was iconic, as it marked the moment where other than in films, the character Joker was found manifesting in this character and it was a success. Monaghan’s touch was full of life and his portrayal is comparable to iconic Jokers in the past.

Jerome Valeska (Resurrection) Next, we have Jerome Valeska again, but this time it is the second Joker rendition of Monaghan as it appears when he was resurrected to be the leader of his own cult that has been built up since he died. Resurrected Jerome’s first appearance was on Jan 23, 2017, on the episode “Mad City: Smile Like You Mean It”. Resurrected Jerome’s journey started when he was revived by Dwight Pollard (David Dastmalchian), the cult leader of Jerome’s followers. Unfortunately, because Jerome didn’t immediately come alive, Dwight cut up his face to disguise himself as Jerome and for this, this rendition of Joker has Jerome’s face stapled to his head. Jerome then ruled his cult, going as far as kidnapping Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) before fighting him and ending locked up in Arkham Asylum, again. He escapes this time with more powerful allies and formed The Legion Of Horribles. He seeks out his twin brother afterwards, poisoning him with the venom he created before falling to his death, laughing to the bitter end. If the previous rendition was iconic and marked a place in history to recognise Monaghan’s capabilities, this marks the moment where he exceeded every expectation set up for him. He was amazing in showing how far he can take this character and not fail at it.

Jeremiah Valeska (After Reveal) Now, we’re introduced to Jeremiah Valeska, Jerome’s twin brother. This is the third Joker rendition of Cameron Monaghan as it appears when he was revealed to be a villain that is as evil as his brother and if not, more. Jeremiah’s first appearance was on April 5, 2018, on the episode “A Dark Knight: Mandatory Brunch Meeting”. Jeremiah’s journey truly started when he was sprayed with a special mixture of the laughing venom created by Jerome. The toxin made what was lying dormant in his mind come out, showing his true self. It also made his skin pale, lips red, and a smile straining his face, following the characteristics of the Joker character. Jeremiah eventually reveals himself in front of Bruce, claiming that he will carry out Jerome’s plans but in a better way. He then leads the cult and his allies to rebuild Gotham City, leaving bodies in his wake. He and Bruce end up having a face-off at Ace Chemicals, which leads to him falling into the chemicals. He ends up comatose. The previous renditions showed that he was capable of carrying this more consistent type of the already portrayed Joker over the years, but now he’s showing that he has diversity. He makes Jeremiah just as alive as Jerome, putting them at opposite ends of the Joker spectrum.