A lawyer’s deserving end

Better Call Saul cements itself as a worthy heir to Breaking Bad

Saul Goodman’s origins and future is wrapped up in the series finale. – ALL PIX BY AMC

WHEN Breaking Bad ended its five-season run in 2013, there was a definite sense of closure. The story of Walter White, the high school teacher turned meth cook turned meth crime lord, came to a close, along with all the characters and story arcs that the show introduced along the way. Audiences and critics wept and applauded, as show creator Vince Gilligan closed the curtains on Breaking Bad, except it wasn’t the end. Realising he could expand on the rich world further, Better Call Saul was confirmed several months before the second-half of Breaking Bad’s final season aired. The new show would be focused on one of Breaking Bad’s most popular characters, the slimy lawyer Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk. A spinoff, prequel and sequel of its predecessor, Better Call Saul aired from 2015, and ended with its sixth season last month.

Intricate network of story arcs In the eighth episode of Breaking Bad’s second season, “Better Call Saul”, Goodman is introduced, and he names two random people – Lalo and Ignacio – who have never appeared in Breaking Bad. From that unassuming throwaway line that meant nothing at the time, Gilligan and Peter Gould – who wrote the aforementioned episode – would create two new major characters for Better Call Saul whose actions and lives would shape the events of Breaking Bad. The writing for the show’s previous five seasons were nothing but sheer brilliance, and its final season is the coup de grace. The transformation of trying-to-do-good lawyer James McGill (Odenkirk) into the criminal lawyer Saul Goodman comes full circle as his relationship with partner-turned-wife Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) falls apart as their plotting against fellow lawyer Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) goes overboard.

On the not-lawyer side of the show, the road Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) took under the Salamanca family of drug enforcers reaches its end (and Mando gets a scene-stealing sendoff monologue), while Lalo Salamanca’s (Tony Dalton) fixation on Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) puts him in the path of Fring’s enforcer, Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks). Everything comes together and culminates in decisive explosions that brings not only the show to a closure, but sets up (or, answers) what viewers already knew from Breaking Bad.