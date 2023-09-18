A leap forward for local streetwear

Super Sunday debuted its new creative director at KLFW2023

MALAYSIA’S finest streetwear brand, Super Sunday, recently showcased an impressive collection of 27 looks titled “The Runway” at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2023 (KLFW23), which took place at the InterContinental Hotel Grand Ballroom on Aug 27. The brand also experienced a significant transformation by welcoming its new co-creative director, Raffiq Corbin, to the team, who was given full creative responsibility by its founder and creative director, Zulkifli Salleh aka Bob, to ideate and produce the collection. Originally from Kuala Lumpur, Raffiq has been an integral part of the Super Sunday family since March 2020. In addition to his fashion endeavours, Corbin is a passionate streetwear enthusiast, a talented rapper and a dancer with a keen awareness of the ever-evolving global fashion landscape. The runway as a collection is a true testament to his love for the culture, the street, and its community, honing in on his background of having lived in Kuala Lumpur all his life.

“I feel that fashion that does not hit the street rarely has emotion. Clothes are meant to connect and communicate. It feels wild and truly engaging for us every time we see someone rocking their pieces from any of the Super Sunday collections walking down the street doing their everyday business. It’s the pinnacle of when ideas meet the intended audience, especially when it is done right,” says Corbin. The creation of the runway collection was a three-month endeavour. In keeping with their signature style, the collection featured collaborations with two prominent brands: the esports platform MP/Mobile Legends and the local menswear label Meg KL. Founder of Super Sunday, Bob, expressed his delight, stating, “I am very pleased to welcome and congratulate Raffiq as the co-creative director of Super Sunday’s collections. As a long-time fan of the brand, he encapsulates the spirit of Super Sunday to its core, and as an employee, he is the perfect spokesperson.”