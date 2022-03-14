A leap into the past

The Adam Project checks all the boxes for an entertaining watch

REUNITING with Free Guy director Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds leads the time-travel thriller The Adam Project for Netflix. A film with a talented director, amazing cast and a perfect storyline. Reynolds play Adam, a pilot from 2050 who accidentally crash lands while travelling back to 2022 while looking for Laura (Zoe Saldana), his missing wife. He ends up meeting his 12-year-old younger self (Walker Scobell). Younger Adam is an asthmatic mouthy nerd who is often bullied at school since his dad (Mark Ruffalo) passed over a year earlier. Mum Ellie (Jennifer Garner) is trying her best to raise him, but Adam acts out at times. It’s pretty obvious that they love each other but with Adam trying to cope with life without a father, it turns him into a rude and an irritating boy. Younger Adam finds the older Adam hiding in his late father’s office, who then explains the details of his mission and how time travel has ruined mankind. Going back to 2018 and destroying its invention is the only hope to prevent death of his beloved wife. They both team up to save Laura, who seems to have been murdered by Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener), their dad’s work partner. The two Adams then travel back in time to stop this, and meet their dad, who turns out to be the guy who invented the technology.

The Adam Project balances the action with the comedy between the two Adams. Both versions of Adam did amazing work giving justice to their roles. Watching them getting on each other’s nerves was definitely entertaining to watch. The action-packed sci-fi adventure will be able to resonate with viewers of a certain age as we were all into spaces and time travel during our childhood. The Adam Project has equal amounts of action, adventure, sci-fi, comedy, and a little romance. The action and fight scenes are very well staged and will definitely keep viewers hooked throughout the film. Special shout out to Ruffalo’s portrayal of Adam’s father. He had a limited role in this film but let’s be real, nobody could have played the role better than him. Saldana’s performance as Laura is yet another badass fighter to add to her long list of strong female characters. The antagonist Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener) isn’t the best villain, and I consider her one of the weakest characters from the film. It would be better to have a more defined villain but it still a good attempt. Also, since the movie’s main focus is the Adams, I feel it doesn’t matter as much to concentrate on the villain. The Adam Project attempts to tell us a story about reconciling with our past, and how accepting the choices we made can be a good thing. Using time travel to portray the story of a man watching his younger self making mistakes and fixing them is what makes the movie stand out.