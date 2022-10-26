A long time coming

Smile turns the frown upside down with its fresh take on the intersectionality of trauma and horror

FOR quite some time now, I have been bored with the standard horror flicks Hollywood has been churning out in recent years. As a fan of the genre who grew up with classics like The Exorcist and The Omen, it feels as if Hollywood lost its touch. With a few exceptions, the majority of modern scary flicks fail to carry the same weight. Hence, I am always quick to devour any remarkable ones that come out of Hollywood. Like Paramount Pictures’ latest masterpiece Smile. Directed by Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr Rose Cotter, a young psychiatrist who consults patients with deeply disturbing traumas on a daily basis. But when a young student steps into her office complaining about a supernatural being, Rose is taken aback. This is especially true after she witnesses the patient slicing her own face while smiling grimly. The horror, however, does not end in the waiting room. Instead, it follows Rose around and clings to her. Slowly, Rose experiences strange paranormal events in her life. So much so that it forces her to retreat from her job, family and everyone else around her. But thanks to some research, she soon discovers that this evil being thrives on trauma. In addition, she learns that her time is running out. As such, Rose is determined to get down to her root and fight for her life.

Trauma kills From the get-go, the film establishes the link between horror and trauma. Even before the evil being is introduced, Smile ties Rose to the traumatic events from her early childhood, thus making the link to the demon and her trauma more natural. In fact, the psychological aspect was surely the film’s main highlight. It was such a thrill to witness how the filmmakers elaborate on horror through the lens of psychology. While other past thriller shows have attempted this same issue, Smile does not try too hard with its interpretation. Contrary to the rest, it is easier to comprehend its exploration and a lot more entertaining. Speaking of which, Smile’s protagonist Rose, played by Sosie Bacon – daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgewick – is a delight to watch. Her character arc and mental state timeline throughout the movie alone are enough to keep viewers in their seats. Kudos to Bacon for portraying her brilliantly!

Angles maketh movie To pull off such a contemporary masterpiece, a certain standard of cinematography is required. Given the film’s nature, it is important to have quality camera angles and movements to bring out the film’s essence – which of course was not absent in Smile. In each of the scenes, proper cinematography was utilised to highlight its purpose and richness. Take, for example, the film’s intelligent use of jump scares. Though it is indeed the oldest trick in the book, cinematographer Charlie Sarroff maximises the tactic appropriately. Sarroff use does not fall flat, especially during crucial sequences like Rose’s mental transitions or the evil being’s hauntings.