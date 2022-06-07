A love for everything Kerala

Khoo V-Ho’s furniture collection Premam draws inspiration and influences from the southern Indian state

Khoo V-Ho gets his inspiration from the culture, craft, and architecture of Kerala. – ALL PIX BY KHOO V-HO

A Malaysian-born law graduate fell in love with the culture, craft, and architecture of Kerala, India, and designed a collection of furniture called Premam, which means “love” in Malayalam, a language spoken in the state. Khoo showcased his “love” by creating a total of nine pieces of furniture including a dining table, desk, lap tray desk, mirror, and two pieces of lamp inspired by the natural beauty of the state hailed by many as “God’s Own Country”. “The scenery in Kerala reminded me of home. The paddy field and coconut trees felt similar to some parts of Malaysia,” said Khoo. Apart from being fascinated by Kerala’s lakes and backwaters, Khoo also loves to watch Indian cinema, particularly a Malayalam movie released in 2015 titled Premam, which inspired the collection name. The self-made designer’s foray into furniture designing began when he took over his father’s 35 years old business, a traditional furniture business after his father passed away. Currently, Khoo runs a solid wood furnishing company, and sources a range of woods grown in Peninsular Malaysia. “The name Dad’s Wood is to pay homage to my dad’s business,” said Khoo. Though Khoo was exposed to the industry at a young age, he never had any experience as a furniture designer prior to that. Soon, Khoo became a furniture designer after he began to develop a deep appreciation for locally-grown, diverse range of woods.

Timber is timeless Despite the different types of woods available in Malaysia – with each having different dense hardwood, characters, shades and grains – there aren’t many who could see the potential of the resources in our own forests. Recalling back, Khoo said he felt that the Malaysian furniture and the timber industry was mostly an export-based industry. “I feel that Malaysians don’t have much appreciation for our wood. We have amazing quality wood in Malaysia, but we don’t do something about it. “We export this wood as a raw material to Italy and China, where it gets manufactured and sold back to us at a high price with no added value. I wanted to change this. So, I designed with the best of Malaysian timber and showcase the beauty of the wood, the way it deserves,” revealed Khoo. “For every collection, I try to highlight a specific type of wood type. For the Nabataean collection, I used mahogany wood with shades of pink, as I was inspired by the pink coloured carved stones of the lost city of Petra, and the design is minimal as I tried to maintain the integrity of the natural wood grain.” For Premam, Khoo used Cengal Emas, a gold shade wood, which is one of the best and hardest woods in Malaysia. For example, the Vellore desk is crafted with a single piece or slab of wood with the very best quality wood. “For this design collection, I have also explored a bit into Malayali culture. The collection came about when I imagined how I would furnish my own house. I started with this idea and made the nine pieces,” he said.

South Indian style Khoo said among all the pieces in his collection, the Vembanad mirror is closest to his heart. The 3 feet x 2 feet piece is named after the longest lake in India and the largest in Kerala, and draws ideas from the houseboat used to travel across the lake. “The Vembanad mirror looks like a door and you can place three to four mirrors together to create a larger mirror (or a feature wall). The mirror and the Vellore desk and dining table all have an oblong shape like a houseboat when seen from above. This is how I approached the silhouette of the pieces,” said the 29-year-old. A significant part of his designs is the table base or legs. The River settee and ottoman and the Bolgatty coffee table and lap tray furniture are Khoo’s modern take of “Thakat”, an Indian traditional furniture feature found in the traditional table’s base. “I sort of modernised it and made it more minimal and approachable to the younger people. I love antiques and culture and I like to modernise it,” said Khoo. His ideas also come from nature and abundant coconut trees in the state, whose name literally translates to “the land of coconut trees”.

Khoo designed ‘coconut legs’ which are inspired by the coconut trunk, featuring a wide base that gets slimmer on top. The Vellore dining table and desk have this “coconut leg” feature. Khoo’s coconut-inspired designs also include the Kera lamp, which is tilted at an angle. “It’s slanted a little like a coconut tree with green shade, which reflects the colour of coconut leaves. The shape of the shade came from the traditional Kerala architecture roof. That was my inspiration,” he said, adding that the eclectic piece serves as a conversation piece. The Onam side-table was named after the well-known harvest festival. The shape looks like an Indian traditional spice grinder (known as ammikal, and used by south Indians) but it does not have much functionality. “It’s just a nice piece and comes in a set,” Khoo said. The price of the pieces in the collection ranges from RM900 to RM6,500.