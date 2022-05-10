A love like no other

THE first episode of KBS2’s historical drama Bloody Heart, a follow-up to Crazy Love, aired on May 2. The newest fictitious historical drama is about a bloody political romance between Lee Tae (Lee Joon), a king who has to abandon the girl he loves in order to survive, and Yoo Jung (Kang Han Na), a girl who has to transform into the queen in order to survive.

Regardless of their previous history of being lovers and splitting up, Lee Tae and Yoo Jung continue to adore one another. Their entire past is recounted in the first episode, from why the two lovers had to undergo such a painful separation to how they came to lead lives in very different worlds.

Park Gye Won, the principal vice-premier and the genuine head of energy in Joseon, is played by Jang Hyuk. He is known as the “Kingmaker” and is recognised for his natural charm without even raising his voice.

Park Gye Won is determined not to see his beloved Joseon undermined by another dictator. He also keeps an eye on anybody and everything related to the monarch, which inevitably leads to clashes with Lee Tae. On top of that, Park Gye Won was the queen dowager’s first lover. As a result, queen dowager Choi Ga Yeon (Park Ji Yeon) aids Park Gye Won’s political objective by directing her good political energies in the right direction.

Kang Han Na delivered a strong performance in the first two episodes, adding charm to her role and boasting lovely visuals while clothed in a beautiful traditional attire. Jang Hyuk and Heo Sung Tae, both major actors, also wowed me with their performances and I believe will continue to do so since they never fail to amaze audiences with their acting, bringing justice to every single role that are given to them.