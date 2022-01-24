A love nest gets exposed!

WETV starts the year fresh with its latest original comedy-drama series, Villa Kristal, directed by Malaysian filmmaker Kabir Bhatia, along with Jason Chong.

Villa Kristal brings audiences on a journey with novelist Hani, who goes undercover as a politician’s daughter-in-law to unravel the secrets and love affairs of the residents in Villa Kristal.

Hani embarks on a rollercoaster journey with three other residents, Diana, a successful entrepreneur, Rose, the second wife of a celebrity Ustaz and Angel, a former flight attendant and yoga teacher.

The 13-episode series is produced in partnership with Revolution Media. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Revolution Media, Zainir Aminullah hopes the audiences will be able to connect with the characters.

“We see the world of Villa Kristal through the lens of four individuals, each with strengths and weaknesses, just like us. In the face of life’s trials and tribulations, their friendship remains strong,” he said.

“I hope the audience will love, laugh, empathise and accept these characters as they are because no one is perfect.”

Meanwhile, WeTV Malaysia’s country manager Heng Aik Kuang expressed his excitement for the web series.

“We are excited to present Villa Kristal to our viewers, an original and playful story of friendship and compassion brought to life by an amazingly talented cast, working side by side with an industry-acclaimed production team and directors,” he said. He added, Villa Kristal sets the tone of many more exciting originals and exclusive titles that WeTV will bring in 2022.

Villa Kristal will be released very soon on wetv.vip and WeTV App.