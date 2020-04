BRITISH-MALAYSIAN model, actor and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Peter Davis has spent almost equal parts of his life in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. Before moving to Malaysia, the 39-year-old was involved in the London financial industry, until the 2008 global financial collapse changed his position in life. “I had a good job, I stayed in the same place for three years, I had a car and other small things. Everything ended at pretty much exactly the same time. I was a bit depressed really,” he said. After a friend told him to come down to Malaysia, Davis tried his hand at modelling, and ended up quickly rising to the top as one of the top male models here. It made sense to stay on, as he was living the dream and did not quite want to snap out of it. According to Davis, the pieces fit together at the right time. “Modelling was what really kept me here, with all the experiences that it brought around Southeast Asia.” From numbers to cage fighting Around ten years back, Davis felt that his career seemed a little stagnant, and when an opportunity for something different came up, he grabbed it to add some spice to his life. What opportunity? To fight in MMA.

Age hasn’t slowed Davis down in either his ferocity or physicality. – Courtesy of Peter Davis

Even before Malaysia, Davis was involved in MMA fights back in the UK while he was still in finance. “At that time, I had a lot of students I was teaching, and I felt that it was right to prove to them that what I was teaching actually worked. “I jumped into One Championship after having a couple of fights in the Malaysian Fighting Championship. The rest is history.” Davis is also involved with acting, having featured in a few films since 2009, and though he is passionate about it, he admits that the opportunities there are slimmer. “There’s slim pickings, especially in the English language. If I don’t brush up on my Malay, or I don’t do Mandarin and Cantonese stuff, it’s not plentiful. But yes, I have been doing a whole bunch of different films that I enjoy.” Unexpected hiatus As MMA fighters often start with one form of martial arts, Davis’ was kung fu, which he learned from his Malaysian master whom he met in the UK. He has been practising it for about 19 years, although when he began learning it, Davis did not think he would eventually be spending so much time in Malaysia. Though he already has his hands in several things, Davis had been thinking about jumping back in the cage for an April card for ONE Championship. “I wanted to give them a call to say I was interested as I had just come out of a BJJ (Brazillian jiu-jitsu) tournament where I got two golds and a bronze. I was in pretty good shape, because I just did the competition and I trained for that. “Then the Covid-19 thing completely stopped everything,” he says, laughing.

Davis duirng one of his many forays into the ring. – Courtesy of Peter Davis