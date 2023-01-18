A martial arts mixed bag

IN Chinese fiction, wuxia (meaning ‘martial arts heroes’) is a literary genre that is defined as having stories based around ancient warriors from China, mixing elements of history, politics and romance.

In recent decades, wuxia stories that have endured the test of time have been adapted into television series and films. One of the most popular, and most dense, is Louis Cha’s “Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils” novel from the early ‘60s.

The upcoming film Sakra, which is directed and co-produced by and starring Donnie Yen – will be focused on one of the novel’s three main protagonists, the folk hero Qiao Feng (played by Yen).

In the two-hour film, Feng – the chief of the Beggars’ Sect – is cast out when he is accused of several murders and his ancestry is revealed to be Khitan during a time when the Han Chinese-led Song Empire is warring against the Khitan’s Liao Empire.

Feng, forced to leave the sect, seeks out the truth behind the murders. At the same time, he falls in love with Azhu (Chen Yuqi).

The original novel reportedly has almost 1,000 characters and is several volumes long. It was a behemoth of a task to condense and trim it for a film that’s 130 minutes long, and for the most part, it does a decent job of telling a coherent story, sans the terrible English and Bahasa Malaysia subtitles.

That said, Sakra is easy to understand by just following what is going on the screen.

Yen and the rest of the cast work well together, particularly him and Yuqi, around whom the bulk of the film’s “humanity” is based around. While they are definitely the heart of the film and both have chemistry with each other, the romance feels bogged down, or not clearly conveyed.

The love can be seen, but not felt. And this is largely due to Sakra’s screenplay juggling various different elements, while at the same time, trying to be yet another action film vehicle for Yen, as well as a franchise-starter.